New York to Experience Chilly Thursday Afternoon | Video | Univision 41 New York WXTV

advanced.today at 6:00 in the afternoonI have a full reportabout the topic.[cortina musical]Rafael: Lucrecia, we connectedwith you againyou have to know how to protect yourselfif the snow comes and how muchit will fall.lucrecia: of course.they are asking me what it isthe difference between rainfrost, sleet, snow,rain.it’s very simple, it depends on thetype of precipitation.depend a lot on theair temperature.if the air is cold, theprecipitation is completelyliquid.when we enter a layer ofcold air and then a layer ofcold air but very light,we see the freezing rain.when we have the layer ofair, even though it’s hotand it’s light, we’ve got sleet.snow is when all the airwhat is betweenthe clouds and the surfaceterrestrial is below the pointof freezing, 32 f.how big you have totake into account the type ofprecipitacón is that of thefreezing rain or sleet.This lends itself to beingthe effect of black ice.is when this rain, is waterso fia touches the pavement,makes a cape andtemperatures are cold forfinish freezing it.Imagine yourself.it’s like driving on a bucketof ice.that’s where we see that manysometimes connectors losecontrol.the recommendation is to haveright hand drive.second, don’t brake.and the most important thing is thattake your foot off the gasto try that the vehiclego down.if you have to leave on the day ofbut to go out on foot, therecommendation is that you try