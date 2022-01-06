Newcastle’s interest in Luis Díaz and Alfredo Morelos, Colombian attack, Premier League | Colombians Abroad

These are busy days in the European market and for many it is a unique opportunity to change of scene and take the big step to the biggest league.

Although the Colombian who captures all eyes is Luis Díaz, the jewel of Porto for whom Liverpool and Newcastle would bid, especially, now it turns out that he would not be the only national in the portfolio.

According to the information that comes from the United States, the ‘magpies’ are interested in the talented Guajiro winger, but they are also thinking of a lethal number 9, one that guarantees that those off-hooks on the left have a good destination in the rival area. , and on the radar they would have another Colombian.

According to the CBS SPorts site, the chosen one would be Alfredo Morelos, a player they have been following for a long time on account of his good presentations with Scottish Rangers, and who, in addition to his performance, offers the security of a total adaptation to the United Kingdom.

The need to bring the Cordovan, even before Luis Díaz, for whom they would wait until next summer, is that Callum Wilson and Allan Saint-Maximin are injured and that forces them to sign a scorer as soon as possible, who would be between Morelos, Edin Dzeko and Sardar Azmoun.

Is it crazy to think of Díaz and Morelos playing together in Newcastle, the team where Faustino Asprilla already knew how to shine? No. Nothing is in the midst of the pressures of a market that has recovered vigor, despite the contingencies of covid 19. They would be complementary players and that would give strength to the idea, especially considering that Morelos is not such an expensive player: Rangers have asked in the past up to € 15 million for him and that has even put him on Everton’s radar. For now, we will have to wait.