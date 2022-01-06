NFL 2022: Antonio Brown strikes again on social media: Bruce Arians, Brady Alex Guerrero’s coach, My Poor Little Angel …

Receiver returns to the fray and ‘shows more receipts’ for his troubles in Tampa

LThursday morning started with another batch of messages on social networks by Antonio Brown. On Wednesday night he issued a statement explaining his version of why he left the Bucs and on Thursday published conversations as alleged evidence of the mistreatment he suffered in his injury, with coach Bruce Arians as the protagonist, who said he did not know about the player’s health. which ultimately led to left the field in the middle of the game against the Jets.

With the message: “Health over riches #Barbarie”, shared images of their conversation, in addition to a photo in which he is seen treating the ankle injury.

ARIANS: “This is BA (Bruce Arians). Make sure you’re ready to play tomorrow. We are NOT going to rest for the Playoffs. Call me.”

BROWN: “I’m focused, coach, I can’t wait to be up to speed. I want to win, I want to be there. If I wake up feeling good tomorrow, I’ll be ready. I screwed up on the two-point game. I want to do my best for the team. Let me know when you are available to mark you. “

ARIANS: “Come see me in the morning and we’ll talk. We definitely want you with us in case you’re ready.”

Another of the messages Brown posted on Thursday revealed a conversation with Alex Guerrero, Tom Brady’s personal trainer and who already had problems in the past with the Patriots, being a key factor in the departure of TB12 from New England. The recipient mentions that he charged him and never worked in rehab with him.

“Tom Brady guy Alex Guerrero charged me $ 100,000 and he never worked with me. How do you work with people like that? This is what I was dealing with “, was the publication that accompanied this conversation, in which his bank information originally appeared, which he later covered up.

BROWN: Hi Ag (Alex Guerrero) if we’re not going to work together anymore, that’s fine. Let me know about the 100,000 I paid you, it would be fair if you gave me the wrong amount of my money back. Let me know how we proceed

GUERRERO: Good morning AB. I appreciate you getting in touch. I fully understand that you want to go in another direction. Thank you for the opportunity to work together, you are a great person. I wish you the best of success on and off the field. Let me know where you want me to send you the bill. Hugs, my friend.

Brown also published two messages: one with the text “They make you look like a bad person so they can feel good about their mistakes.” and another with a poster of the movie My Poor Little Angel 2: Lost in New York, in which he appears in the role of Macauley Caulkin, with Brady and Arians in the thieves’ positions.

To try to calm the waters, he put a final message in which he admits that he has nothing against Brady and the rest of the Bucs players. “Don’t get me wrong. My brothers have been good to me. From Tom to the practice team, they are a top group. They have been good to me and they didn’t know anything about my conversations with the coach this week. The team mishandled the situation. They disappointed me and, more importantly, my teammates. “