Ninel Conde mesmerizes with her charms in embroidered interiors | INSTAGRAM

The beauty actress Y mexican singer, Ninel Conde, has been pampering her social media audience with very attractive videos and photographs for the past few years, thus reaching millions of people who have become audiences.

Many people already knew her and followed her because she is an excellent artist, singer Y dancerHowever, now she shares a little more about herself on her official Instagram profile, where she has also revealed different secrets and tricks to keep her figure healthy and beautiful.

But this time he took it upon himself to hypnotize his followers with a Photography and a video very flirtatious, showing off in some embroidered interiors shiny black the camera of your cell phone.

In the photograph we can appreciate the incredible silhouette that he has managed to achieve through exercise, good nutrition and also the use of compression girdles, one of his greatest secrets to maintain himself.

But perhaps the best came in the video, a clip in which the famous she turned around to show off her charms on her back, an incredible and unforgettable moment for those who consider themselves her loyal fans.

Ninel Conde shares her beauty in different ways and her fans enjoy them all.



There is no doubt that Ninel has known how to detach herself from the negative situations she experienced last year 2021, accusations and even the escape of her former home partner, things that she prefers not to remember.

That is why she has been focusing on herself, the healthiest right, sharing only the positive so that her fans can receive it and bring something of benefit to their lives as well.

