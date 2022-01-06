Novak Djokovic could not enter Australia due to visa problems and will not be able to play the Open

Seth wenig

After a complicated arrival, finally to Novak Djokovic was denied entry to Australia and in this way, it will not be present at the Australian Open that will be held from next Monday the 17th. The reason, according to local media, is that the Government of the State of Victoria He was denied entry due to an error on his visa. The entry of the number 1 in the world tennis ranking to that country generated a diplomatic scandal, after several hours in which the nine-time Australian Open champion was detained at the airport by the authorities.

Before his arrival, all eyes were already on Djokovic’s arrival in Australia due to the decision of the tournament organization to grant him a medical exemption, since in principle the Serbian tennis player did not comply with the obligation to be vaccinated before traveling to Melbourne. Although it was clear that number 1 would be invited to explain and justify why he needed a “medical exemption” to participate in the first Grand Slam of the year, apparently he had other drawbacks on his landing at Melbourne airport. And after several hours, he decided on his expulsion from the country.

As explained by the Australian newspaper The Age, the Serbian’s problem in his entry was due to the travel declaration presented on his arrival. The scenario became increasingly complex for the tennis player, because in the last hours, the Sports Minister of the State of Victoria, Jaala Pulford, was forceful about Djokovic’s possibilities of entering the country. “We will not assist Novak Djokovic in applying for an individual visa to compete in the Australian Open. We have been clear on two points: the approval of visas depends on the Federal Government and medical exemptions are a matter for doctors ”. It is worth noting that the health situation in Victoria is not the best. In the last hours, 17,636 cases of Covid and 600 hospitalized were reported.

As reported by Australian media, Djokovic was unable to go through passport control after a member of his team made a critical mistake in applying for a visa subclass that does not apply to those who have received medical exemptions. The error was discovered by the Australian border force while Djokovic was already traveling on a 14-hour flight from Dubai to Melbourne.

This whole situation was triggered after the Australian Open authorities granted Djokovic a permit to participate in the tournament, even without having an accredited vaccination plan. It is in this context that several local officials spoke and the Prime Minister of Australia, Scott Morrison, was decisive on this issue. “We await your submission and the evidence you provide to support your exemption. If those tests are insufficient, you will not be treated differently from others and you will be on the next plane home. There should be no special rules for Novak Djokovic at all. “

“Like a criminal”

The Serbian newspaper Telegraph reported that Djokovic, during the hours he was at the airport waiting for a decision, was taken into custody in conditions similar to those of “a criminal or a criminal.” “He is being held in a room with two police officers and without contact with the rest of his team. He is incommunicado and in custody, “said the portal. Information from the Serbian press leaked little of what was known about the tennis player’s situation. Although they clarified on the portal that it was a wait similar to that experienced by other travelers who arrived in Australia without being vaccinated in recent times.

The Australian media reported that the Australian Border Force contacted the state government after learning of the problem with the visa presented by Djokovic’s team. As a result, the Border Force sought the support of the Victorian government to facilitate their entry. The federal agency requested the support of the Andrews government because Victoria is partnering with Tennis Australia to run the contest to which Djokovic’s visa belongs.

Federal authorities contacted Victoria department officials to ask them to formally endorse their request. Victoria officials asked federal authorities to put their request in writing and finally They rejected the request to endorse Djokovic’s visa.

This refusal reflected the unease towards Djokovic among Victoria’s ministers and senior officials. He also highlighted the sensitivity among people for the benefits that Djokovic had been awarded to play in the Open despite his skepticism about vaccines and not disclosing the reason for his exemption.

Finally, The Age medium believed that the Border Force would receive the order to let him enter the country despite the Victorian government’s measure, that they would let him leave his plane and enter Melbourne. In addition, they reported that this delay should have been part of the explanation that the Serbian tennis player had to provide before the authorities to remain on Australian soil, something that finally did not happen.

