NY seeks to focus more on helping homeless people on city subways – Telemundo New York (47)

What you should know Governor Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams are joining forces to increase outreach to the homeless in the New York City subway, addressing a quality of life issue central to Adams’ push for workers to return to offices in the city.

The plan to increase outreach to the homeless comes a day after Hochul gave his first speech on the state of New York. Part of his speech detailed how he plans to create groups of mental health professionals and social workers to help address the homeless crisis in the state.

Along with that effort, Mayor Eric Adams said that patrolling officers would have additional responsibilities for entering the subway system and doing visual inspections to make sure there are no public safety issues.

NEW YORK – Governor Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams are joining forces to increase outreach to the homeless in the New York City subway, addressing a quality-of-life issue critical in Adams’ push to the workers return to the offices in the city.

The plan to increase outreach to the homeless comes a day after Hochul gave his first speech on the state of New York. Part of his speech detailed how he plans to create groups of mental health professionals and social workers to help address the homeless crisis in the state.

However, the truth is that the outreach has already increased in recent years, although some homeless people reject help. Ultimately, because they are not considered an immediate danger to themselves or others under state law, they cannot be forced off the streets or trains.

“This is really a humanitarian crisis,” Hochul said at a news conference with Adams on Thursday.

The new state-funded “Safe Choice Support Teams” of 8-10 people each will include medical professionals, social workers and outreach workers. Hochul said the state would issue a request for proposal to hire and train the initial five teams.

Along with that effort, Adams said that patrolling officers would have additional responsibilities for entering the subway system and doing visual inspections to make sure there are no public safety issues.

“We need to be clear here: we will not allow our police officers to get unnecessarily involved with the homeless and those petty matters that will cause negative encounters with police officers and our passengers,” Adams said.

The idea of ​​improving patrols in the metro system and increasing the reach of the homeless could be seen as a way to address the widespread perception of a transit system plagued by crime and homeless people in the metro. .

The president put forward several recovery proposals.

In recent months, as the number of passengers on the subway increased, so did crime throughout the transit system.

In October, the MTA said that general crime on the New York City subway is at a 25-year low. But as more people return to public transportation, police say the number of robberies is increasing.

Data from the New York Police Department at the time showed that subway robberies increased 50% in September. Robberies also increased, but the number of robberies remained the same. Large-scale robberies on the subway went from 64 in August to 96 in September, according to NYPD statistics.