NYC experts warn of covid and flu amid Omicron wave – Telemundo New York (47)

The term ‘flurone’ refers to the combination of COVID-19 and influenza, something that is becoming more prevalent, especially during the Omicron wave, medical experts told our sister network NBC New York.

The name says it all: Flurone is the unfortunate term for a patient who is simultaneously ill with COVID-19 and influenza.

Earlier this week, Israel reported its first case of flurone in an unvaccinated pregnant woman with mild symptoms. Shortly after, Los Angeles reported its first known case of flurone – a child who tested positive for both influenza and coronavirus after returning from a trip to Mexico.

New York City allergist and immunologist Dr. Purvi Parikh, who works at the Allergy and Asthma Network and is a clinical instructor of medicine and pediatrics at New York University School of Medicine, advises residents to Take extra action this season as you have already seen cases of flurone in recent months.

Parikh says residents have not been as proactive in continuing certain COVID safety protocols, such as wearing face masks and physical distancing.

The Centers for Disease Control states that seasonal influenza activity is increasing across the country, including hospitalizations, particularly in the eastern and central regions.

Most of the cases detected are influenza A (H3N2) strain. Most flu patients are children and young adults ages 5 to 24, but an increasing number of adults ages 25 and older are contracting the virus.

Experts say it can be difficult to distinguish symptoms between the flu and COVID-19.

Fever, congestion, headache, changes in taste or smell, cough, body aches, sore throat, runny nose, and fatigue are symptoms commonly related to both viruses. Depending on the person, infections can range from mild to severe.

Because the symptoms of the flu, coronavirus, and other respiratory illnesses are similar, the difference between viruses cannot be determined by that alone. Tests are needed to confirm the diagnosis.

The CDC states that for both COVID-19 and the flu, it can take a day or more between the time a person becomes infected and the time they begin to experience symptoms.

One difference is that if you only have COVID-19, it can take longer for you to become symptomatic than if you had the flu.

WOULD FLURON INVOLVE EXPERIENCING MORE SERIOUS SYMPTOMS?

Parikh says it is possible to experience more severe symptoms if you become infected with both COVID-19 and influenza. However, most of the reported cases have been mild.

Patients who are immunosuppressed or who have certain pre-existing conditions, such as heart disease, lung disease, diabetes, and obesity, are at higher risk for more severe symptoms and consequences.

In those cases, the immune system works twice as hard to fight COVID-19 and flu infections.

Dr. Jeffrey Shaman is Professor of Environmental Health Sciences at Columbia University’s Mailman School of Public Health. In their research, his group has conducted studies of multiple infections, documenting the severity of symptoms.

“In general, we did not see, for combinations of common respiratory viruses, that people infected with two or more have more severe symptoms, to be honest. However, we will have to do with the flu and the coronavirus,” said Dr. Shaman.

WHAT TREATMENT IS RECOMMENDED?

In general, the first line of treatment is called supportive care, which incorporates rest, hydration, and over-the-counter pain relievers.

For high-risk patients, doctors may choose to treat with an antiviral, such as Tamiflu, for certain strains of influenza. Covid antivirals are also used under emergency use approval. Parikh suggests that doctors can start prescribing both antivirals at the same time, but it can be tricky due to drug interactions.

The gold standard is to get tested for influenza and COVID-19, especially if the patient is immunosuppressed so that people at higher risk can start treatment options early.

If someone has mild symptoms, experts say it’s best to isolate them at home to prevent further spread.

Both the flu vaccine and the Covid-19 are recommended to prevent infection, especially since the flu season is expected to last possibly until June. Those who are not vaccinated for both viruses are more likely to get fluron.