NYC Hotel Week, the way to enjoy “The city that never sleeps” with great discounts

The Big Apple is one of the cities most visited and desired by tourists from around the world, especially when its scenery is covered in snow. If you are one of those who dreams of stepping on this incredible city before winter ends, you are in luck, because thanks to NYC & Company and his new program NYC Hotel Week, you can do it with incredible discounts.

Winter, NYC

The best hotels in New York at a special cost

To start the year traveling cheaply, NYC & Company, the official tourism marketing organization and Convention and Visitors Bureau for the five boroughs of New York City, has revealed its new program called NYC Hotel Week, with which you can get up to a 22% discount on accommodation, available from January 4 to February 13.

The discount is applied on the regular rate in any room of one of the 110 best hotels in the city. The Beekman Hotel; Lotte New York Palace; The Pierre New York; The Langham, New York, Fifth Avenue; Opera House Hotel; Hilton Garden Inn New York / Staten Island; The Rockaway Hotel and The William Vale are some of the hotels that participate.

“We welcome the new year and we remain steadfast in our commitment to support the City’s hospital industry, which has demonstrated resilience in these unprecedented times,” commented Fred Dixon, President and CEO of NYC & Company.

“NYC Hotel Week proudly supports all hotels in the five boroughs and encourages visitors and New Yorkers to safely enjoy some of the best accommodations in the city in a season with fewer crowds and more opportunities.”

A complete experience in the city

Any visit to New York would not be complete without a good gastronomic and cultural experience, NYC & Company knows this and that is why its program NYC Outing, what includes NYC Restaurant Week, NYC Broadway Week and NYC Must-See Week, is back for the third year to offer special offers and activities ranging from dining at restaurants, Broadway performances, attractions, museums and the performing arts, in addition to the NYC Hotel Week offerings happening for the first time this year.

Program reservations will open to the public on January 11, however Mastercard cardholders will be able to reserve early January 6-9 through nycgo.