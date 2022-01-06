NYC issues snow alert starting Thursday night, forecast between 2 to 4 inches – Telemundo New York (47)

The New York City Department of Sanitation issued a snow alert beginning Thursday at 7 p.m., as several other counties in the area have also issued warnings of a winter storm that is forecast to impact the region.

Mayor Eric Adams said crews will be ready to keep roads clear.

“The commissioner of the Department of Sanitation and the deputy commissioner are ready. They are professionals. They can clear the snow and get our city up and running, and we will be ready for this storm, ”Adams said.

Garbage and recycling collections could be affected as crews work to remove snow, authorities warned. And compost collections will be suspended on Friday.

Sidewalk food service as part of the Open Restaurants program will continue, if owners see it as safe, DSNY officials said.

In New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy will hold a press conference at 4:15 pm to discuss storm preparations.

A wintry blast is almost certain to cover the Big Apple in up to 5 inches of snow on Friday, The Weather Authority warns.

Winter Weather Advisory in effect for NYC. There may be snow, sleet, or freezing rain. Weather information: https://t.co/OSsIRnlI7h. – NotifyNYCEspañol (@NNYCSpanish) January 6, 2022

The city will be under a winter weather advisory on Friday starting at 12 a.m., when the first major snowfall of this season hits the region, according to the National Weather Service.

Part of the concern with tonight / tomorrow’s #snow is the timing. Short range models are signaling the potential for snowfall rates to exceed 1 “/ hour just as the morning commute gets underway. Treacherous roadway conditions are likely, especially early. If possible, avoid travel! pic.twitter.com/PNXlsQGe2T – NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) January 6, 2022

“Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches,” the advisory states.

Winter storm warnings have already been issued for New York’s Suffolk County and New Jersey’s Monmouth and Ocean Counties as of Friday morning.

Montclair Township, NJ Emergency Management Coordinator Rob Bianco has also declared a state of emergency that will go into effect at midnight tonight to support snow removal and any snow emergencies.

The National Weather Service predicts a 90 percent chance of snow as of Friday at 2 a.m.

The chance of precipitation rises to 100 percent as the sun rises on Friday, mostly before 11 a.m., according to the forecast.

“Snowfall rates could range from half an inch to an inch per hour in any band of heavy snow,” notes the National Weather Service.

Temperatures are to go below freezing tonight. If you see anyone at risk, especially those living on the street, please call 311. During #CodeBlue, shelter is available system-wide for anyone brought to a shelter by outreach teams. Accommodations are also available for walk-ins. pic.twitter.com/isSxyUokJM – Homeless Services (@NYCDHS) January 6, 2022

Thursday will be mostly sunny, with the high around 39 degrees. Snow starts falling mostly after 2 am Low around 28 degrees. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches is anticipated.

The snowfall will continue until 11 am Maximum temperature around 37 degrees. Wind chill between 15 and 25 degrees.

Friday night will be mostly clear and Saturday will be sunny, with a high of around 33 degrees.

