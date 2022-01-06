Omar Chaparro and his family announce the loss of a loved one

In the middle of the premiere of ‘Rebelde’, Netflix series and project Andrea Chaparro, his dad, the actor Omar chaparro, announced that they are in mourning for the irreparable lost of a member of his family.

“For something they say that dogs are angels without wings, this morning Niko scratched the door of our room to warn us that something was wrong with Daysi, I went downstairs and there he was under an armchair, without moving, he was gone, without bothering anyone , it seemed that she was asleep, I don’t know what hurt me more, if seeing her motionless body on the ground or seeing the sadness and the pain in the eyes of Niko who had been his partner for over 13 years. We love you and we will miss you forever dear Daysi “wrote Omar on his official Instagram account.

For its part, Lucy chaparro, wife of the also comedian, dedicated a message to her first-born for the painful death of his pet, just on the same day that the family would celebrate the premiere of the long-awaited series.

“A start and a farewell … Congratulations my lentil, Andrea Chaparro, proud of you and your magic, the limit does not exist … Daisy goes away calm hearing you sing from when you were a baby until today … So is life “Lucy wrote at the bottom of a series of photographs.

Around the excitement generated by the premiere of the new version of ‘Rebel‘, Andrea took advantage of her official Instagram account to say goodbye to her dog with an emotional message.