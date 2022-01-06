Omar Chaparro proudly boasts his daughter Andrea, star of the Rebelde remake

Omar chaparro used his Instagram account to show off your daughter Andrea’s achievement, Who part of the cast of the Netflix series Rebelde.

With a meaningful message, the actor remembered when his daughter, even as a child, sang the songs of RBD and now she was chosen for this new version.

“My daughter @andreaxchaparro used to sing the songs of #Rebelde Hoy since she was 2 years old. She is one of the protagonists of the series @soyrebeldenetflix that premieres this day on @netflix my lentil flies high, I wish you all the success and happiness in the world “, wrote the protagonist of” No Manches Frida “, at the bottom of his publication that consisted of the official trailer of the Serie.

Friends and colleagues of the interpreter congratulated Chaparro’s daughter, such as El Capi Pérez, Armando Hernández, Karla Martínez, Maryfer Centeno, among others.

Who is Andrea Chaparro?

Andrea Chaparro has shown that he inherited the talent for acting and singing from his father, Omar Chaparro. He studied at the Televisa Art Education Center (CEA), where he graduated at age 13. Later her parents took her to study at other drama academies in Los Angeles.

At just 20 years old, the young actress was chosen as part of the cast of Rebelde where she will play MJ, a girl with a personality similar to that of Roberta Pardo, a character who was brought to life by Dulce María in RBD.