Oribe, Giovani and Mexican footballers without a team in 2022

The 2022 is just beginning and some Mexican soccer players what were ‘stellar‘ a few months ago today they are without equipment, Well, either because the contract was not renewed, they were discharged or for other reasons, they don’t have a club to demonstrate your skill on the court.

Despite the fact that in the world, particularly in Europe, there are cracks that they will be free agents very soon, today we will focus in the players mexicans that it could be option for teams of the Liga MX, MLS or other leagues, as they are looking for an opportunity to continue or conclude their careers.

Oribe Peralta

The Beautiful, after live in the Chivas bank, He decided do not continue in the herd and leave the institution, where it is said that he was offered a position in the board of directors but he rejected it, since hope to continue playing for a while longer; At the moment there are no offers for him.

Carlos Fierro

The Mexican, who belonged to San Jose Earthquakes, Ended his contract at the end of 2021 and for now look for a club that gives you the opportunity to continue your careerBecause at 27 he believes he has the potential to stand out and contribute a lot to where he goes.

Giovani dos santos

The greatest of the Two saints had a discreet passage through America and a few months ago Piojo Herrera thanked him, informing him that he was no longer part of the club’s plans. From that moment to date, Giovani is looking for equipment, where Coyotes of Tlaxcala He has winked at him (including basket cues), but there is nothing official.

Oswaldo Alanís

Alanís is another Mexican that belonged to the San José Earthquakes, however it was on loan and they did not make the purchase option valid. Eye he he does have a contract with Chivas, where he already reported, but in the herd they will not take it into account for the tournament, so they are looking for accommodation.

Have you finished a ???? ???????????????????? plus ???????? ???????? ???????????????? ??????????????????????????? ‘??????????????????? with San José EarthQuakes. They were two years of good soccer experiences, learning, experiences and personal growth in California Thanks fans, coaching staff and directive pic.twitter.com/4zTfZUFVhE – Oswaldo Alanis (@os_alanis) December 3, 2021

Josecarlos Van Rankin

This player was also at loan, only with the Portland Timbers, and they did not make their purchase option valid. Will return to Mexico but It will not be taken into account for the Closing 2022 either., so they look for a new club to continue his career.

Marco Fabian

Braves of Juarez terminated the contract of Marquito Fabian in July of last year, since then He has been looking for equipment. He recently declared that he wants to play and that the salary does not matter to him, so we will see if in the Liga MX or another country is interested in him.

Enrique Esqueda

The Palette, whoever ‘shines’ with América has been without a team for a long time, because since he played with East Bengal of India, there has been no one who approaches him to sign him; his retirement has not been made official, but many take it for granted.