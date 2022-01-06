Pamela Silva opens her heart and narrates the painful accident her baby suffered

It was in April 2020, when Pamela Silva welcomed little Ford Liam, as the famous Univisión journalist has been in charge of sharing how her debut in motherhood has been.

And it is that the famous presenter of “First Impact” has placed her baby as a true celebrity, as she has won the hearts of thousands of fans through social networks.

Since the birth of little Ford, the actress has declared that each of the steps in this time has opened a new world of teaching that she was completely unaware of.

“I question everything; I see it and I am observing if it is breathing, what it is doing, if it is sweating a lot, or if it is very cold … It is a very intense learning process, every day I am learning something new ”.

And it is that the presenter has defined herself as a helicopter mom, as she ensures that she does not lose sight of her son for a second, not even when he is in the hands of his mother or sister.

So now, an accident of the child led her to step on the operating room at her young age, and she burst into tears through her social networks and told her followers everything that happened with her son.

Baby Ford accident

The infant, who was only one and a half years old, had to undergo emergency surgery due to a spectacular accident that he suffered, events that decomposed the Univisión presenter.

Pamela decided to use her Instagram profile to share the moments of anguish that she was very worried about what was happening with her son, as a cut on the lips took them to the hospital.

“I am now in the hospital. My son Ford had a little accident. There was a cut, a fairly deep injury to the lip and things got a little complicated, they couldn’t just make a few stitches; they had to call a plastic surgeon to see if they could reconstruct and fix the inside of the cheek and lip, “said Pamela.

The video was published through their networks and “Despierta América”, in which she was seen very worried and quite decomposed because she has always been aware of everything that happens with her baby.

The driver shared that her son was fine and in the middle of the surgical intervention, because as a true brave, Silva shared that her youngest was calm, but she was the one who was quite anxious because as a mother she worried.

“He is under anesthesia, and it seems that it is not going to be a complicated surgery but it is a very sensitive area. It was an accident and I think this surgery will take approximately 45 minutes. We have been pending, all day waiting. I have been very worried all day because it is so frustrating to see your baby complaining, in pain ”, she added, full of pain and even to burst into tears.

The Univisión star shared that his son is so small that he does not know how to explain for sure what he is feeling and thanked his friends and fans who have been watching Ford.

