Party travelers who starred in controversial video are stranded in Mexico

(CNN) – Members of a group of reveler travelers, shown in a video dancing, drinking and vaping without masks aboard a flight to Cancun, are stranded in Mexico after their flight back to Canada was canceled and other airlines refused to take them. to home.

The group flew to Cancun from Montreal on December 30, aboard a Sunwing Airlines charter flight.

The video of the party on board sparked outrage in Canada and Transport Canada is conducting an investigation.

Sunwing canceled its return flight because the group did not agree to the required terms, the airline reported.

Air Canada and Air Transat have said they will not take travelers home. This under the argument of the safety of other passengers and the crew.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Wednesday he was “extremely frustrated” with the incident.

“It is a slap in the face to see people risk themselves, risk their fellow citizens, risk airline workers for being completely irresponsible,” Trudeau said in a briefing.

Travelers stranded in Mexico and face fines

Transport Canada noted earlier this week that the department has been in contact with Sunwing. Also, passengers could face fines of up to C $ 5,000 (about US $ 3,900) for each violation.

The department also warned that any traveler convicted of providing false information to the government upon entering Canada could face hefty fines or even prison time.

The behavior of the passengers on board was “unruly and violated various Canadian aviation regulations as well as public health regulations,” Sunwing Airlines said in a statement.

The airline opened its own investigation after the flight and notified Transport Canada, Sunwing said.

Sunwing provided terms and conditions to the group for their return flight, which was scheduled for January 5.

“Unfortunately, the group did not accept all the terms. As a result of our ongoing investigation and the group’s refusal to accept all the transport terms, we have made the decision to cancel the return flight,” the statement said.

The decision was made to ensure the safety of the crew and passengers, the airline said. He also noted that he will support the investigation of the incident by Transport Canada.

On December 15, Canada issued an advisory to its citizens asking them to avoid all non-essential international travel.

Quebec closed schools, bars, casinos and other public places and made remote work mandatory on December 20 as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations rose.

As of January 5, Canada had registered nearly 470,000 new COVID-19 cases in the past 14 days, with nearly 180,000 in Quebec.