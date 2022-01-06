Passenger stabbed twice while waiting for the New York Subway, in broad daylight in Queens

NYPD released a photo of a gunman, wanted on suspicion of stabbing a passenger twice in the neck on a subway platform in Queens.

The victim was standing on the platform of the Manhattan-bound A train at the station. Rockaway boulevard in Ozone Park on Sunday around 2:30 pm when a man came up behind him and stabbed him twice on the right side of the neck with an unidentified object.

The wounded man fell to the ground and the suspect left on foot. Apparently it was a random attack. Paramedics took the victim to a nearby hospital where he was listed in critical condition but stable, reported Fox News.

No arrests have been made. Who has information should call at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) and in Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Also via the crimestoppers.nypdonline.org page or by text message to 274637 (CRIMES), followed by TIP577. All communications are strictly confidential.

It was one of the first serious attacks on the NYC Subway this year, after several homicides and natural deaths occurred in the New York subway in 2021, as well as several incidents, some more serious than others. In May, the violence prompted then-Governor Andrew Cuomo to claim that the subway was not safe for children, amid a prolonged “Mental health crisis” in NYC. Since then the situation has not improved.