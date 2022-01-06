Peruvian National Team: Jairo Concha was summoned to Peru for the friendlies with Panama and Jamaica | FOOTBALL-PERUVIAN

A new element is added to the work of the Peruvian Selection. The national team confirmed the call for Jairo Concha, midfielder of Alliance Lima, who will join the training sessions of the national team with a view to the friendly duels that they will hold against Panama and Jamaica.

As he was able to know Depor, the inclusion of the shuttlecock in the work carried out in the Videna does not correspond to any substitution of a player who is going to be called off, so the group continues to grow with a view to the duels against the CONCACAF countries.

The Peruvian Selection confirmed, a few days ago, the positive results of two elements who were training at the San Luis venues. Despite this, they have not been called off, so it is ruled out that the group will be reduced before this important wave of infections that the country has been facing.

On the other hand, this might be the first time Jairo Concha Play with the white-and-red shirt on your chest as an adult, since you have been able to represent the country in minors’ tournaments, which is why you hope to make your debut with the Incas before the double date for Eliminatory (against Colombia and Ecuador).

Jairo Concha was summoned to the Peruvian National Team.

The Red-White calendar

The Peruvian Selection he trains with his sights set on the preparation commitments and, of course, in the Qualifiers (we will face Colombia and Ecuador). The first challenge of the ‘Tigre’ team will be on Sunday, January 16, against Panama, at 4 pm. Then, on Thursday 20, the national team will face Jamaica, at 8 pm. Both commitments will be at the National Stadium.

On the way to the Qatar 2022 World Cup, the red-and-white will travel to Barranquilla to play against Colombia on Friday the 28th from 4 pm. At the close of the calendar, those led by Ricardo Gareca They will return to Lima to face Ecuador in the Colossus of José Díaz, on Tuesday, February 1 at 9 pm.

