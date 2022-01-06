Philippe Coutinho is ready to return to the Premier League

BARCELONA – Philippe Coutinho is finally open to leaving Barcelona and at least five Premier League clubs have expressed interest in securing his loan during the winter market, sources confirmed to ESPN.

Coutinho’s agent, Kia Joorabchian, is working with Barça to find a new club for the Brazilian international after it has become clear that he does not count for Xavi Hernández.

Philippe Coutinho, in a Barcelona match Getty Images

Barça have already tried unsuccessfully to leave in the previous markets but, on this occasion, sources close to Coutinho confirm to ESPN that the player is determined to accept an exit in order to be able to play regularly again and increase his chances of being in the World Cup. of Qatar.

The same sources confirm that one of the five teams that have been interested in Coutinho’s situation is Aston Villa, led by Steven Gerrard, former teammate of the Brazilian midfielder at Liverpool.

Coutinho is evaluating different options but sources indicate to ESPN that for the moment “they are not ruling out anyone” and that the final decision will depend “more on the sports project than on anything else.”

Another source revealed to ESPN that Everton is another club that has had conversations with Coutinho.

In this case, Coutinho’s past in Liverpool no longer seems like a problem but there is an internal debate in the club between the owner, Farhad Moshiri, who would welcome the arrival of the Brazilian, and Rafa Benítez, who would prefer another profile to reinforce your template.

In any case, sources indicate that Barcelona will facilitate his departure with favorable conditions for the club that takes over his services.

Coutinho, 29, is the most expensive signing in Barcelona’s history but has never managed to show his level at the Camp Nou.

In addition, the Brazilian is also one of the highest paid footballers, so his departure would allow Barça to register Ferran Torres.