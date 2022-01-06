Polygon network activity increases as NFT sales reach a new level

The number of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) sold on the Polygon layer two protocol hit an all-time high last month at just under 2 million.

According to Dune Analytics, This marks an increase of close to 60% compared to November and the third consecutive monthly increase for the network.

An Ethereum-based scaling solution that seeks to build, distribute and manage securities on blockchain technology, Polygon’s ecosystem has grown exponentially in the last twelve months, registering more than 3,000 decentralized applications on its network, in addition to a fixed total value of $ 3.86 billion.

Along with this, the number of unique daily active chain addresses with proof-of-stake protocol on the network also awaits a new all-time high, with the aim of breaking the record of 566,516 printed on October 2, 2021, with the data most recent ones of January 5, 2022, calculating 554,163.

In an interview with Cointelegraph last month, Co-founder Sandeep Nailwal revealed that Polygon has found a niche by attracting a high proportion of companies and gaming platforms to build NFTs on its network, as opposed to collectibles and art often seen on Ethereum.

Polygon’s native token, MATIC, peaked at $ 2.92 on December 27, 2021, and has subsequently dropped to $ 2.11 at the time of writing in line with a broader market drop.

