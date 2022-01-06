Pope Francis rejects people who do not want children

Getty Images Pope Francisco.

In the framework of the first general audience in 2022, Pope Francis openly criticized those people who decide not to have children, considering that, in many cases, they choose to have pets such as cats or dogs.

“Today’s people don’t want to have children, at least one. And there are many couples who do not want. But they have two dogs, two cats. Yes, cats and dogs replace children ”, Francisco lamented this Wednesday, in statements recorded by Corriere della Sera.

On this occasion, the Supreme Pontiff focused his improvised speech on the problems of fatherhood and motherhood, due to a negative trend that is defined as a “demographic winter.”

Francisco continued speaking along the same lines and analyzed: “It is funny, I understand, but it is reality and denying it diminishes us, takes away humanity and thus civilization grows old and without humanity because the wealth of fatherhood and motherhood and the homeland that He does not have children, he also suffers and as it was said with humor ‘now who will pay my pension taxes?’ He laughed, but the truth is, ‘Who will take care of me?’

Faced with this scenario, evidently worrying for His Holiness, he asked Saint Joseph for “the grace to awaken consciences and think about this: having children, being a father and a mother is the fullness of a person’s life. It is true, there is spiritual fatherhood and motherhood for those who consecrate themselves to God but who live in the world and marry, think about having children, about giving their lives because they will be the ones who will close their eyes and although you I cannot allow children to think in adoption. It is a risk, having a child is always a risk, but denying paternity and maternity is even more so ”.

During another part of his speech, Francisco advocated that the corresponding Italian institutions work on simplifying the requirements to apply for an adoption procedure.

“They must always be willing to help in this regard, taking seriously but also simplifying the process necessary to make the dream of many little ones who need a family come true, and of many spouses who wish to give themselves in love,” His Holiness expressed.

“I am thinking in a particular way of all those who open up to embrace life by adopting. Giuseppe shows us that this type of bond is not secondary, it is not improvised. It is one of the highest forms of love… How many children in the world are waiting for someone to take care of them! And how many husbands want to be fathers and mothers but fail for biological reasons; Or, even though they already have children, they want to share family affection with those who don’t. We should not be afraid of choosing the path of adoption, of running the ‘risk’ of acceptance, “he said before those present at the Holy See.

Today’s society “is a bit of an orphan,” Pope Francis considered

Lastly, the Supreme Pontiff questioned those people who choose not to have offspring, considering that civilization today “is a bit of an orphan”, which from his point of view means a feeling “that hurts us a lot”.

And he concluded: “Who will pay my pension taxes if there are no children? Who will take care of me? I ask Saint Joseph to move consciences to have children ”. Which, according to him, are “the fullness of a person’s life.”

