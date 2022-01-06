Powerball jackpot increases to $ 610 million

This is how the world of Powerball lottery works 1:23

(CNN) – Monday night’s Powerball drawing for an estimated $ 522 million jackpot was left without a winner.

Monday’s winning numbers were 02, 13, 32, 33, 48 and Powerball 22.

On Tuesday, the new estimated jackpot was revised up from $ 575 million to $ 610 million for Wednesday’s drawing. It is the ninth largest jackpot in the history of the game, according to the operator of this lottery.

It has been almost three months since someone won the Powerball jackpot. A single ticket in California raised a grand prize of $ 699.8 million on October 4, the seventh-largest prize in US lottery history. Since then, there have been 39 draws in a row without a jackpot winner. said the game operator.

While the overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9, the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, according to Powerball. Tickets are $ 2 and drawings are every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 pm ET.

In 2015, Powerball changed the odds of its game to make it more difficult to win the jackpot. That has made grand prizes more common and at the same time has convinced people to take more risks.

CNN’s Alanne Orjoux contributed to this report.