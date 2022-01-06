Product guide to build your home gym

In times of telecommuting, the new trend and need is to train at home. If going to the gym becomes very complex, especially with the rise in infections, why not take the gym home?

If one of your New Year’s resolutions or decrees was to get in shape, you may be thinking of joining a gym. However, when Monday arrived, the enthusiasm of the weekend was more “there”, and when Wednesday came that momentum began to be a vague memory.

Between the advance of the omicrón variant and its eventual consequences on capacity and mobility, in addition to work and family tasks, the idea of ​​enrolling and periodically attending a gym – along with other sweaty and moaning people – is beginning to be pushed into a corner .

Maybe it’s a good idea to take it for a spin and think about other options. What if instead of joining a gym I build my own at home?

Something basic to start with. Perhaps you had never even thought about it, but the truth is that even before the pandemic (which at this point is almost like talking about another geological era), and under the label of “home gym”, There is a lot of offer and content dedicated to this modality. Today, after almost two years of coronavirus, this trend has become much more popular.

At first, the idea sounds tempting. In terms of transfers and time, it offers a dreamed of flexibility. In economic convenience, in the long run, too. But there are a fair number of pros and cons to weigh – or barbell – before making a decision.

Among the pros is the move. That time and energy drops sharply to zero. Not only the round trip, but the parking if you drive and the waiting minutes to use a specific machine.

Then there is the flexibility of being able to train when and how you want and can. Very early in the morning, before lunch or as the last activity in the evening. Have your own mini gym In addition, it can be a relief for the issue of hygiene and safety, mainly to prevent covid infections but also if it causes you discomfort to be sharing sweaty equipment.

The experiences of harassment or abuse, which unfortunately occur in places like gyms, are reduced to zero when training at home. According to a study by the site RunRepeatIn the United States, almost 60% of women say they have suffered some type of harassment in the gym, and 20% of them cite it as the main reason for not going to it. Something that affects men too: 21% of those surveyed also experienced them in commercial gyms.

In economic terms there are also additions and subtractions, but it is likely that investing in your own equipment – which you can also sell or exchange over time – will be more convenient in the long run than paying a membership monthly or annually.

Like everything, the possible project also has disadvantages to analyze. On the one hand there is space, which is not usually abundant in houses or apartments, and if you do not have it, it is simply not an option.

From a psychological perspective, as identified by a study of The Sociological ReviewFor some people, it can be difficult to dissociate the house as a “resting place” when there is a “maximum effort space” in it, such as a home gym.

A good way to get out of this initial doubt is the one proposed by Cooper Mitchell, owner of the specialized site Garage Gym Reviews: “Setting up a gym at home, and then training there is comfortable for you, is not for everyone. To anticipate this, it is good to first try home exercises that do not need implements. If you like that, and you manage to maintain a habit of training alone and at home, then it is very likely that a gym domestic works for you ”.

But since it is not to arrive and install any machine in the house, we consulted with two experts in the field —Claudia González, physical education teacher and trainer, and Nicolás Spencer, kinesiologist and coach—, who gave us the recommendations of the basic equipment for start a home gym.

As always, you have to start with the basics. And nothing more basal than the same floor. “A matt or mat is essential, since when exercising it is necessary to be on a comfortable, comfortable surface that does not slip”, says Claudia González.

“The floor is the best gym: it serves many exercises,” complements Nicolas Spencer, owner of the House of Spencer gym. “So equipment is essential to use it well.”

“A running shoe won’t do for strength work. These shoes offer a lot of cushioning but little stability, ”says González. Better, he says, is to lean into a couple of the so-called “training” or training calls.

He recommends that “to train at home, the best is a flat shoe with good adherence to the ground and that generates cushioning and stability in the sole and ankle.” It blows that it is important to make sure that the shoe is made of a flexible and breathable material.

Another basic, not so well known but very simple, are the elastic bands. “They’re perfect for hanging exercise,” advises Spencer. “Many people do not control their weight at the beginning and in that they are very useful. They are also used to do light exercises and the heaviest you can put them against a pillar, for example. They are very good as a complement to training ”.

Each band has a specific color that indicates the degree of intensity. It is advisable to start with a lighter one or the one that you feel helps you stimulate the muscles without reaching the maximum number of repetitions. They help to work the whole body and / or also a more specific and reduced muscle group.

Dumbbells are something that you cannot miss in your home gym. “It’s important to have light, medium, and heavy weight, three pairs,” Spencer says. He suggests starting with a 2.5-pound, a 5-pound, and a 10-pound one. “They are wise figures to exercise different muscles.”

“The ideal is that you start with a weight that allows you to do enough repetitions before reaching your maximum point, but always demanding the muscles”, warns González. “The other thing is that it is not much use to do 3 repetitions with 20 kilos if you still do not know how to execute them technically in an optimal way.”

A little more advanced in this matter are kettlebells, also known as Russian dumbbells. “You must choose a weight that allows you to work without quickly reaching your maximum repetitions and but not so low, so that the effort is sufficient. The dumbbells help a lot to work dynamic and ballistic movements, allowing a large muscle chain to be stimulated ”, says professor Claudia González who also does online consultancies.

Doesn’t it ring a bell? According to Wikipedia, “The TRX system, also known as total resistance exercises, refers to a specialized form of suspension training.”

“The TRX straps are very good for performing exercises adapted for people who have joint problems or with their balance,” explains González. “It helps add extra support, and if you want your workouts to be a little more complex, it will also help you perform exercises with greater difficulty thanks to the suspension and instability.”

Spencer recommends an item that requires a bit more space: a pull-up bar for hanging. “It is important for the health of the shoulder to be able to open it completely. It is also very good for abs and spine ”.

González adds as a very useful element a pilates ball, also known as “swiss ball”. This is good because it also serves as a seat. “It is excellent for working the core or central area of ​​the body and exercising balance, among others. To choose the right ball you must do it by its diameter, which will be determined by your height ”.

For example, if you are 1.50 m tall, the diameter of the ball should be 45 cm; If you are 1.60 m tall, the diameter of the ball should be 55 cm; and if you measure 1.80, the diameter must be 75 cm ”.

We are doing well, but we must not forget that like any sport, this has risks involved and it is not the idea to get injured.

Another factor is the economic one. As the Garage Gym Reviews guru mentioned, a home gym isn’t for everyone. Therefore, it is important not to get carried away by impulsiveness when buying. An Oxford study found that most of the time when a purchase is motivated by an outburst, those objects end up unused.

There are other things that are not recommended. “I’d say it’s a bad idea to buy a bar and records if you live in an apartment and don’t know how to lift. I also wouldn’t recommend buying very heavy discs or dumbbells in the beginning – they are small footprint and expensive, ”says Spencer.

For the end, González delivers the most key advice: “You always have to seek advice from a professional who knows how to assess your physical condition, your range of mobility, who knows if you have any illness or injury that requires some special attention.” He assures that “exercising without having the knowledge of the technique and execution is very risky, since serious injuries can be generated”.

From yapa, deliver a battery of tips. “To carry out your training routine, it is important that you do an active full-body ballistic activation, a warm-up that should not last more than 15 minutes,” he mentions, adding that stretching before and after training is essential.

* The prices of the products in this article are current as of January 5, 2021. The values ​​and their availability may change.