Rauw Alejandro brings illusion to children on the eve of Three Kings Day

The urban interpreter Rauw Alejandro caused smiles in dozens of children who came with their respective parents to the event Gifts for mine on the eve of Three Kings Day in Carolina.

The event, an initiative of the Carolinense singer, began at 3:00 in the afternoon and was carried out in the service-car mode as part of the prevention measures for the health crisis caused by COVID-19.

The 2,000 gifts were distributed on a site in the San Felipe Apóstol Parish, where a temple will be built.

Around 4:00 in the afternoon, the urban artist began a caravan tour with the Three Wise Men in the community of Villa Carolina.

He arrived at the site around 5:00 to interact with the residents of the community where he grew up.

“Having a good time with the family, the kids, with everyone who came together. We are trying to do this every year. Last year we did. This year we did it again, and next year, until God says, ”said an excited Raúl Alejandro Ocasio Ruiz, his real name.

To highlight the value of this tradition, he shared one of his childhood memories.

“My father made me a box with the grass, took the horseshoes and put them on the grass (creating footprints) as if the Kings were coming here,” added the voice of songs such as Todo de ti, Tatoo and Que le dé. “For me, tradition is always something very special and something that we have to take care of and the new generations have to continue to preserve what the culture of Puerto Rico is,” he said.

10 Photos Rauw Alejandro caused smiles in dozens of children who came with their respective parents to the Gifts for Mine event on the eve of Three Kings Day in Carolina.

On sharing a request to the Three Wise Men, he mentioned that “a lot of health, a lot of blessing for mine, that they take care of them, and good things that really is what one takes to heaven, up there.”

The artist revealed to this medium that tomorrow he will celebrate “with the family and eating delicious.” A source close to his work team assured us that Rauw Alejandro would travel to Spain today, where his partner, the Spanish singer Rosalía, resides.

Gifts included dolls, trolleys, board games, toy dinosaurs, and educational materials for children ages 0-12. As part of the coordination to follow the health protocols for COVID-19, the distribution was made in four tents, to have eight lanes.

The activity was scheduled to last until 7:00 at night, or when the gifts were finished.

Miguel Mejías, one of the spokespersons for the activity, thanked the Municipality of Carolina for its collaboration in coordinating traffic.

Lean on commenting

On the other hand, the artist, who was summoned by the Police for next week after participating in a massive Christmas presentation in the Virgilio Dávila residential (Bayamón), which did not have the endorsement of the health and safety authorities, was limited to answer that “I went there to have a good time, they invited me and I went there to have a good time.”

His partner and the interpreters Randy and Rafa Pabón also participated in the activity that took place on December 26. The event was criticized for not following the protocols of the executive order related to COVID-19.