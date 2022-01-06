Rayados vs Gallos match changes schedule

Jorge Rosales

Monterrey, Nuevo Leon / 06.01.2022 07:51:24





The re-scheduled match between Saints Y Tigers brought with it the game time change between Rayados vs Querétaro of Day 1 of Closing 2022, which will mean the debut of both institutions in the tournament of the MX League.

The meeting was initially scheduled on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 17:06 hours and finally it will be played at 19:06 hours of the same day, a movement that the Monterrey in social networks.

The change occurs after the encounter between Saints and the set of UANL moved to Wednesday, January 12 by the outbreak of coronavirus in the royal box, which has 12 active cases, with confirmed names such as Carlos Salcedo and Carlos González.

With the COVID-19 case of Rogelio Funes Mori and Celso Ortiz, the lineup is expected to be as follows: Esteban Andrada, Erick Aguirre, César Montes, Héctor Moreno, Sebastián Vegas, Matias Kranevitter, Maximiliano Meza, Alfonso González, Joel campbell, Duván Vergara and Vincent Janssen.

Andrada was isolated by coronavirus, but he finally tested negative this Wednesday, the day on which Luis Romo was separated after he tested positive for the virus, which meant that it was your presentation canceled as reinforcement.