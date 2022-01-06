reasons and what can happen

Bitcoin and its peers are experiencing heavy price losses. Experts analyze the situation and what could happen in the coming days

It is known that cryptocurrencies are an investment tool vulnerable to volatility, but days like today, where prices suffer significant drops ranging from 8% (as in the case of Bitcoin) up to almost 20% (Axie Infinity), they light the alarms among the users.

East “black thursday “, as defined by some specialists, presented in the morning the following “reds” according to figures published by CoinMarketCap:

Bitcoin (BTC) -8%

Ethereum (ETH) -11.7%

Binance Coin (BNB) -9.6%

Solana (SOL) -12%

Cardano (ADA) -9.4%

XRP -9.3%

Terra (MOON) -11.9%

Polkadot (DOT) -12.9%

Avalanche (AVAX) -12.5%

Dogecoin (DOGE) -7.4%

Axie Infinity (AXS) -18.02%

Bitcoin started Thursday with a drop close to 8%

The reasons behind these sharp falls are various, ranging from the volatile nature of cryptocurrencies to different international politics and internal conflicts in key mining countries.

In dialogue with iProUP, the Economist Joel lupieri explains that a double downward pressure on the most “popular” cryptos:

In the first place, a report was released showing that the BTC market share is at its all-time low (which could mean a rise in investments in alternative or initiatory cryptos).

Second, there has been a series of protests in Kazakhstan (the country that is home to the world’s second-largest crypto mining pool), which could lead to higher electricity prices and a standoff from miners.

As a consequence of the chaos in this country considered as the “Economic locomotive of Central Asia”, the authorities implemented a series of emergency measures to “stabilize the work of public services, transport and infrastructure”, which affected from the international price of uranium to the mining of cryptocurrencies.

“With all this context, it is possible that there will be a blow to the supply of the most popular, something that could in turn discourage their demand”adds Lupieri.

Camilo Rodriguez, expert in digital assets and teacher in CR Academy, adds one more reason to explain the decline in the price of the main cryptocurrencies: taking profits from institutional players.

In dialogue with iProUP the specialist explains that although the whales are holdeando (keep the possession of one or more cryptocurrencies for a long period of time without selling them) and buying small quantities, it is important to know that many traders and beginners are selling their positions down aggressively.

“The problem is that BTC must be above the u $ s46,000 and that does not happen today, and that is why we see this lateralization down that could be maintained until June. The only way to override that is for it to pick up to the $ 46,000 level for a couple of weeks. “, analyzes Rodríguez.

US policies helped the beating taken by crypto

In December, the United States Federal Reserve (FED) generated relief among bitcoiners by reporting their minutes.

This prompted some analysts to speculate that the declines in cryptocurrencies would be put to an end, as there will be a “buy in the news” movement, beyond what the US central bank said in its monetary policy decision.

But now his position plays against cryptocurrencies.

In this regard, Lupieri states that “The most important economy in the world begins to pay a higher interest rate, for a virtually zero risk, the demand for assets considered risky decreases. Cryptos are currently one of the riskiest assets that can be found, so there will probably be to suffer a certain correction “.

To buy or not to buy, that is the question

Consulted by iProUP on whether this drop in prices is an opportunity to invest in cryptocurrencies “cheaply”, Matías Bari, co-founder of the SatoshiTango exchange, replicates a very popular saying in the environment: “Buy The Dips”.

“This is a concept that has many years and means to take advantage of the fall to buy. everyone likes to buy as cheap as possible, but the reality is that those of us who are in the segment of cryptocurrencies and bet in the long term because we believe in BTC technology, we always see an opportunity in the falls. Be careful, there are people who get scared and sell their holdings, I think otherwise“he adds.

Camilo Rodríguez puts the magnifying glass on a key value for BTC: return to $ 46,000

Edy pascualini, creator of the consulting firm Margin, agrees with Bari and reviews that in the last year BTC went through two processes that led to historical prices, and then fell between 30 and 50%.

“Current values ​​are an opportunity to enter, because prices are going to go up. And while no one has the crystal ball, when BTC makes all-time highs, a lot of people join in on this phenomenon, and that’s where the whales sell everything and they make a difference and then buy again. That is the game. That is why it is important to be attentive to what these great players who today are maintaining their positions are doing. “, analyze.

Frederick Goldberg CEO of Crypto Store add to iProUP That buying crypto for the long term, with prices falling as the market shows this Thursday, sounds logical.

“It is a technology that has been growing in uses and in adoption by individuals and companies. Its problem, like all financial assets, are the ups and downs, and that is why it is important to allocate money that we do not need to live, distribute it in small amounts and buy at different time intervals “, advises the expert.

Using the strategy mentioned by the CEO of Tienda Crypto, it will be possible to average the purchase.

“Therefore, regardless of the drop or rise, splitting purchases in time intervals, since we do not have the crystal ball, is the logical option”, concludes.