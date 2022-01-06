Rebelde: the connection between the new Netflix characters and the 2004 RBD characters | Series | nnda nnlt | FAME

This January 5, one of the most anticipated series of the year was released, “Rebel“, via Netflix. The production directed by Santiago Limón is a continuation of the successful youth soap opera of the same name, which aired its first episode on October 4, 2004 and lasted until 2006.

MORE INFORMATION: Absolutely everything about the remake of “Rebelde”

The new cast of actors, made up of Azul Guaita, Franco Masini, Sergio Mayer, Andrea Chaparro, Jerónimo Cantillo, Lizeth Selene, Giovanna Grigio, Alejandro Puente and Estefanía VillarealThey will be in charge of giving life to the most rebellious students on television, representing a more diverse and inclusive generation.

Those who have not yet seen the eight episodes that are available on the streaming platform probably do not know that the characters are related to the stars of the original novel. Next, find out what their relationship is.

The filming of “Rebelde” began in March 2021 (Photo: Netflix)

NETFLIX: THE CHARACTERS OF REBEL

LUKA COLUCCI

The character played by the Argentine actor and singer Franco Masini He is in charge of giving life to the extravagant Mía Colucci’s nephew. Luka is characterized by being funny and funny, as well as self-centered and haughty. He is definitely a worthy member of the Colucci clan.

JANA GANDÍA

Do you remember Pilar Gandía? Well, Jana is his daughter. Guaita Blue plays a young woman who decides to leave her past behind to enter the Elite Way School and fulfill her dreams. He has a great talent for singing and can play the guitar and piano. Her leadership will make her one of the main vocalists in the band.

SEBASTIÁN LANGARICA

One of the characters with an unfamiliar surname is Sebastián Langarica. The student is the son of the head of government, which will give him benefits within the school. The actor who plays the teenager is Alexander Bridge.

ESTEBAN TORRES

Sergio mayer He is in charge of giving life to Esteban Torres, a young man who leaves his place in an acclaimed conservatory to attend the Elite Way School, where he will be a heartthrob. This character will hide a great secret, coming to face complicated situations while making a space between the students.

MARIA JOSÉ SEVILLA

Seville, played by Andrea ChaparroHe comes from a conservative family but that will not prevent him from having a rebellious side, when it comes to music. Despite studying classical music, MJ prefers to dedicate himself to the urban genre. He is responsible at school and is characterized by being cheerful.

DIXON ÁLVAREZ

A sensitive and genuine man who dreams of becoming a renowned rapper. He does not pay attention to the opinion of those he does not consider valuable and appreciates that they are honest with him. This student is embodied by Jerónimo Castillo.

EMILIA ALO

The Brazilian student, played by Giovanna grigio, enters the study center thanks to a scholarship granted to him for his artistic talent. Her audacity will make her make some mistakes that will hurt those around her, not to mention that she will have a stormy courtship with Langarica.

ANDI AUGUST

The rude teenage girl is brought to life by Andi lizeth. This character does not usually show his feelings, for fear of being hurt. The relationship he has with his parents is bad, neither supports his musical career despite the fact that he has talent with the drums.

“REBELDE”, WILL IT HAVE ANOTHER SEASON?

So far, the streaming giant has not made any announcements about the future of the Mexican series, but from what we saw in the last chapter, it is possible that the new generation of EWS students will return for a new school year full of music. and complications.

In the final episode of “Rebel“, Sin Nombre races against the clock to obtain evidence on the members of the Lodge and although he manages to exhibit them before the whole school, there are still secrets that do not come to light, so a second season would be the ideal.

Although the protagonists nor the producers have shared details about a possible second season, the way is prepared to delve further into what will happen with Luka Colucci, Jana Cohen, Esteban, Andi, Dixón and MJ the following school year.

For now, it only remains to wait for the official response from Netflix, which usually takes a few weeks to assess the reaction of the audience and although they do not share these figures they can determine if a series is renewed or canceled.

WHEN WILL “REBELDE” SEASON 2 RELEASE?

Yes Netflix renew “Rebel”For a second season it is most likely that the new episodes will premiere on the streaming platform sometime in 2023.