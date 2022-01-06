Review: Intel Core i5-12600K

While we should be looking at the i5-12400, today we prefer to focus on the Intel Core i5-12600K after the advent of more affordable motherboards as well, but we won’t overlook this juicy processor from the 12th Generation from Intel composed by 6 P cores + 4 E cores, which translates to up to 16 wires processing.

But let’s take a better look at their Technical specifications complete in the following table:

Intel Core i5-12600K Socket LGA 1700 Family Alder lake Fabrication process Intel 7 (10nm) Cores / Threads 6 P cores + 4 E / 12 cores + 4 threads Frequencies Performance Cores: 3.7 – 4.9 GHz

Efficient Cores: 2.8 – 3.6 GHz Cache 20 MB Smart Cache L3 + 9.5 MB L2 Integrated Graphics Intel HD Graphics 770

32 execution units @ 1.45 GHz Compatible Memory DDR5-4800 / DDR4-3200

Dual-Channel up to 128 GB PCI Express PCIe 5.0 (20 lanes) Consumption 125W – 150W

Packaging

The unit that has reached us does not come with the complete commercial packaging, although it does come in the small cardboard box that in turn contains a plastic one to protect it.

Intel Core i5-12600K

As we saw with his older brother, the Core i9-12900K, the new socket LGA1700 brings got an increase in die size and potting. It is manufactured under a process called Intel 7, which actually refers to a 10nm process with higher density than TSMC’s 7nm.

The Intel Core i5-12600K it hides 10 cores inside with a new hybrid architecture that combines high-performance cores with efficient cores. In this way, you have 6 Performance cores Y 4 Efficent cores, which bring together a total of 16 wires, since the former have the technology Hyper-Threading to duplicate them.

Nuclei Performance, they start from a frequency of 3.7 GHz to reach the 4.9 GHz highs thanks to technology Turbo Boost Max 3.0, although only in two of its nuclei, being more common to see them in 4.50-4.70 GHz. Meanwhile, the Effcient, they start from 2.8 GHz to reach the 3.6 GHz. In addition, it should be noted that the Intel Core i5-12600K has 20 MB from memory Smart Cache L3 Y 9.5 MB L2, a notable increase compared to the previous generation.

The 12th generation also brings with it the new chipset Intel Z690, which stands out for supporting the interface PCI-Express 5.0 with up 20 lines, leaving 16 lines reserved for the connection with the graphics card, surely under PCIe 4.0, as there are no models yet that take advantage of version 5.0 of the protocol.

On the other hand, we have memory compatibility DDR5 to 4800 MHz Y Ddr4 to 3200 MHz, obviously with higher speeds through overclocking. Thanks to new technology Intel XMP 3.0, we will have up to 5 XMP profiles, 3 preconfigured by the manufacturer and 2 user profiles. In this way, we can store our configuration of all the parameters in the memories themselves to load it in a matter of seconds on any motherboard. Another very interesting technology is Intel Dynamic Memory Boost , which allows to reduce the frequency of the memories while it does not have a load to improve the consumption of the equipment in idle times.

In this generation, it has touched a socket change again, something that Intel has gotten us used to every two generations. It is the turn of the new socket LGA1700, more rectangular and larger, while maintaining the connection system “Land Grip Array“Where the pins are on the motherboard and not on the processor.

Note that the Intel Core i5-12600K has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 with architecture Iris Xe compound 32 execution units to 1.45 GHz.

Testing Equipment

Test of performance

Next, we show you the results of the performance tests carried out on this and other processors in benchmarks of calculation (CPU-Z, wPrime), rendering (Cinebench), coding (x264), memories (Aida64) and games (3DMark).

As we can appreciate, the Intel Core i5-12600K it’s a single-threaded beast that outperforms all AMD options, while multi-threaded it ranks slightly above the Ryzen 7 5800X, but far from the high end of both brands.

Of course, like its older brother, it beats the AMD alternatives in games, without a very drastic performance drop compared to it, with the consequent economic savings when choosing it.

Temperature, Overclocking and Consumption

Focusing first on the temperature, we have to say that the Intel Core i5-12600K has reached us 50º-45º mean for nuclei P and E respectively in the stress test of Aida64, really sensational figures as we imagined for its maximum TDP of 150W. This also translates into a very low consumption, around 100W.

Finally, we need to talk about their ability to overclocking. With 1.4V set in BIOS, we have managed to reach the 4.90 GHz for all its cores, the default maximum Turbo frequency for only 2 of them.

conclusion

As we all know the Intel Core i5-12600K It is an exceptional alternative for those looking for a high-performance device on a tight budget, especially if we focus on gaming. It hardly loses performance compared to its i9 brother and, in return, its price is drastically reduced, although for rendering tasks the difference is obvious. In its favor it also has its temperatures and consumption much more controlled, being able to use it with a compact heatsink without any problems.

We can find for sale the Intel Core i5-12600K in stores like PcComponents for 310 euros, half that of a Core i9, and almost 70 euros less than the Ryzen 7 5800X, making it an exceptional performance / price option while waiting to be able to review the company’s most affordable models.

Main advantages + Exceptional single wire performance + Very good multithreading performance + Very good temperatures and consumption + DDR5 / DDR4 memory support + XMP 3.0 profiles with 2 custom profiles

Negative Aspects – The i5-12400 is its own rival

Other Aspects * PCIe 5.0 support, no utility at the moment

From The Computer Bot we grant him the Gold Award to the Intel Core i5-12600K.