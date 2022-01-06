RIVALRY over? Belinda and Danna Paola could work TOGETHER for the first time

Admin 2 hours ago Entertainment Leave a comment 27 Views

For some time there has been speculation about a rivalry Come in Belinda Y Danna Paola, two of the most popular singers in Mexico, and although it seemed very difficult to share a project, everything indicates that they could soon work together for the first time.

It should be remembered that the two famous have been compared due to the similarity of their artistic trajectory, since both began their acting careers as children and later launched themselves as singers, however, what sparked the rumor that there was a confrontation between them was a song by Christian Nodal.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Juanes’ reasons for detesting social networks … and he’s right

The singer Juanes, whose real name is Juan Esteban Aristizábal, shared a video on his …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved