RIVALRY over? Belinda and Danna Paola could work TOGETHER for the first time

For some time there has been speculation about a rivalry Come in Belinda Y Danna Paola, two of the most popular singers in Mexico, and although it seemed very difficult to share a project, everything indicates that they could soon work together for the first time.

It should be remembered that the two famous have been compared due to the similarity of their artistic trajectory, since both began their acting careers as children and later launched themselves as singers, however, what sparked the rumor that there was a confrontation between them was a song by Christian Nodal.

Supposedly, Nodal had planned at some point to perform his hit song “De los besos que te di te” together with Danna Paola, but although she was already aware, he would have ‘backed off’ after singing it with his fiancée Belinda, something he confirmed in a tweet when asked about when he would record such a version with Danna.

“I already did ft (collaboration) with my wife on a television program with that song, I can’t find the sense of redoing it … I would never have a better version of that song of mine as a duet”Christian wrote, which caused anger among Danna’s fans and which would have caused some annoyance in her, however, the interpreter of “Hey Pablo” has mentioned that she has no problem with Beli.

Nodal’s fiancée has also tried to clarify that she has a good relationship with Danna, but all this will be proven to be true if it is confirmed that both divas agree to share the stage, as it has been revealed that they could work together in a project and that there were even talks with them.

What would be the project that would unite Danna Paola and Belinda?

In the program ‘Hoy’ it was revealed that the renowned producer Alejandro Gou is in negotiations with Danna Y Beli so that they work together in a new musical work, which would augur a resounding success, since both stars have already shone in productions of this style, because Danna Paola did it with ‘Wicked’, while Belinda with ‘Today I can’t get up’.

Given this, it only remains to wait if the project can be finalized and see if its supposed end is finally over. rivalry and they bring together the two young artists in the same production, who have a large number of fans who want to see them collaborating together.