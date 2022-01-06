Rosie Rivera reacts to Chiquis’s accusations | Famous

“For people to talk about me, uh! Well, since I was a little girl because I was chubby, because I was Mexican, because I was poor, then because God blessed me, because I lost weight, because the lipo, that people talk about me I am imposed” and added “They will speak, they will believe, they will not believe, they will make their own novel and I I decide not to be part of it“he said bluntly.