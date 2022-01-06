ROUND ROBIN – Núñez and García excel, Stars prevail over Águilas

The Eastern Stars broke a three-game losing streak by defeating the Águilas Cibaeñas on Wednesday 8-3 in a match held at the Cibao Stadium in this city.

With the victory, the Stars tied for third place in the table of positions of the semifinal series with the Eagles, both with a 3-5 record, and a match against the Tigres del Licey (4-4), who lost this Wednesday 1-2 of the Gigantes del Cibao (6-2) at the Quisqueya Juan Marichal Stadium.

A seven-race rally in the sixth inning, capitalized by a three-lap RBI double by Gustavo Núñez and a good performance by starter Rony García were key to the Greens’ second victory over the Eagles in the Round Robin. It was also the second win on the road in four games. Both have been produced in Santiago.

The Paquidermos rest this Thursday and resume the actions this Friday with a confrontation against the Gigantes del Cibao at the Julián Javier Stadium in San Francisco de Macorís starting at seven at night.

The victory went to García (1-0), while Marcos Diplán (1-0) carried the defeat.

Garcia had five innings of just two hits, three walks and two batters fanned out. He was replaced by Ramón Santos (1.0), Fernando Rodney (1.0), Gerson Moreno (1.0) and Diógenes Almengó (1.0).

For the Eagles he started Diplán, who threw five innings of five hits, one run, two transfers and four strikeouts. The leader Félix Fermín was replaced by Jhan Mariñez (0.2); José José (0.0), Edgar Escobar (0.0), Marlon Arias (1.0), Felipe Tejada (1.1) and Cristopher Molina (1.0).

The Stars took control of the game in the part of the third inning with Abraham Almonte’s unstoppable hit to RBI for a run.

In the sixth, the greens increased their lead with seven more runs, one of them the result of a sacrifice fly by Elehuris Montero through the right field and another by a single by Sandber Pimentel to the right field. Then with the bases loaded, Gustavo Núñez hit a line that center fielder Víctor Robles could not capture, cleaning the pads. The sixth came with a double from Junior Lake, while the last of that episode came with a hit from Robinson Canó to left field.

At the close of that inning, the Eagles scored their first career with a double through Orlando Calixte’s left field. In the eighth, the yellows achieved their second of the game with a sacrifice fly by Calixte, while in the ninth they achieved their last run with a second run by Ramón Torres.