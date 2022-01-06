ROUND ROBIN – Ozuna hits home run, Giants beat Licey 2-1

Marcell Ozuna hit a home run in the fifth inning and the Gigantes del Cibao defeated the Tigres del Licey with a score of 2-1, this Wednesday at the Quisqueya Juan Marichal stadium.

With the victory, the Cibao team extended its leadership in the first position of the Round Robin with a record of 6-2, the Licey placed second with 4-4, the Eagles and Stars tied for third with 3-5.

In the match that began delayed by the rain, the Giants’ mountainous body combined to allow four hits from the Blues.

The winner of the game was Enny Romero (1-1, 4.15) who completed five innings of one hit, one walk and five strikeouts. Ryan Kussmaul got the save.

Albert Abreu (1-1, 0.87), pitched 5 1/3 innings with three hits, an earned run and three strikeouts, took the backhand.

Marcell Ozuna hit a solo home run off Albert Abreu in the fifth inning and the Giants led 1-0.

Juan Francisco in the ninth inning with a single to right field drove in the second round for Cibao’s team.

The Tigers scored their career on a single by Luis Barrera in the ninth.

For the Giants; Marcell Ozuna 2-1, scored, RBI, home run; Hanser Alberto 4-2, scored; Juan Francisco 4-1, pushed.

By the Licey; Luis Barrera 1-1, pushed; Sergio Alcántara of 3-1; Emilio Bonifacio of 4-1; Hanley Ramirez 4-1.