Russia and its allies deploy troops to Kazakhstan to quell popular protests

Russia and its allies from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), ex-Soviet military alliance, they began the deployment of their troops in Kazakhstan to quell the unrest shaking the country for several days, where clashes between the Army and protesters have caused “dozens of deaths,” according to various sources.

“In correspondence with the decision of the CSTO Collective Security Council approved on January 6, a peace contingent was sent to Kazakhstan for a limited period of time (…) in order to stabilize and normalize the situation”, reported the CSTO, quoted by the Russian agency Interfax.

Armenia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan also sent troops in the “counterterrorism operation” of the Kazakh authorities.

The main mission of these forces, according to this alliance, will be “the protection of important state and military targets, support for Kazakhstan’s law enforcement officers to stabilize the situation and promote their return to the legal framework. “

The first contingent to arrive in Kazakhstan was the Russian, made up of Airborne Troops units, which according to the CSTO, “already carry out their designated missions.”

Intense clashes in Almaty continued throughout the night, with “dozens” of protesters killed., as reported by the spokeswoman for the city police, Saltanat Azirbek, who referred to an “antiterrorist operation,” EFE cited.

“Dozens of attackers were liquidated. We established their identities,” the police spokeswoman quoted by Interfaz-Kazakhstan as saying, without specifying the exact number.

The representative of the Police indicated that groups of armed protesters tried to take over three administrative buildings during the night, the Almaty Police Department, as well as various regional Police units, but were prevented by law enforcement.

According to local media, machine gun bursts are heard in the city and on social media users report that both the Police and the military as well as the protesters are armed.

State television channel Jabar 24 reported, citing the Interior Ministry, that the “counterterrorism operation” is hampered “as terrorists use civilians, including women, for cover.”

The day before the authorities reported the death of at least ten soldiers during the riots and the fighting to drive the protesters out of the Almaty airport.

Kazakhstan’s President Kasim-Yomart Tokáyev on Wednesday night requested help from the CSTO to put an end to the massive riots, which he described as a “terrorist threat.”

The president pointed out that “terrorist gangs” had carried out riots in several Kazakh cities.s, and particularly in Almaty, the country’s largest city, where protesters seized several government buildings, including the Mayor’s Office, the president’s residence and the airport.

The demonstrations were unleashed on January 2 in response to the increase in the prices of liquefied gas, the main automotive fuel used in this Central Asian nation, but they led to violent riots on Tuesday and Wednesday, with the taking of administrative headquarters and serious acts of vandalism.

What’s more, The Government announced that it will impose a limit on fuel sales prices for six months. With this, the authorities believe that they will be able to “stabilize the socio-economic situation”, although for now, they have had to ask for reinforcements.

For now, The Internet is suspended throughout the country, which makes it difficult to determine the extent of the wave of violence. President Tokayev assures that the riots are led by “terrorist gangs” and that they received help from Western countries, without requiring further information.

The announcement of the dispatch of foreign forces to Kazakhstan set off the alerts in the international community. French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian called for restraint.

“The events of last night are very worrying (…) We call on all parties, be it those of Kazakhstan or those of the CSTO, to moderation and to start a dialogue,” Le Drian told the European press in Paris, according to AFP.

The British Government was also concerned, and like its neighbors asked to find a “peaceful solution” to the crisis. “Obviously, we are concerned about the violent clashes and we are closely monitoring the evolution of the situation. We call for an end to the escalation and we call for a peaceful solution,” said a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Earlier, the United States and the European Union also called for “restraint” on all parties.