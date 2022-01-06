Salma Hayek reached 20 million followers and celebrated with an unusual photo

Salma Hayek She is one of the celebrities who loves to celebrate every time she reaches a closed number of followers. It reached 20 million and the photo is quite different from the previous ones.

The Mexican from Veracruz has forged a successful artistic career in the United States and lives happily with her husband, François-Henri Pinault, the important French businessman and president of important luxury brands. and his daughter Valentina Paloma. He has won the affection not only of the public but of his colleagues in the industry with his great charisma and fun personality always proud of his roots.

Salma Hayek has already accumulated 20 million followers on her Instagram account and he is more than happy; however, she usually celebrates with a photograph of herself looking gorgeous in an enviable dress and moving text. This time was different. The Veracruz woman decided to take a quick photograph of her fingers and toes to add up to 20.

He accompanied the snapshot with this text in English and Spanish as he usually publishes:

“10 + 10 = 20 million !!!!!!!!!!! Thank you wonderful followers for getting us here. Love you. Thank you wonderful followers for making us get here. I love you.”

He immediately received thousands of likes and comments congratulating this great achievement but also laughing at the peculiar way of celebrating the closed amount. Something unexpected for everyone.

The funniest comments focused on the action of showing your feet:

“Don’t let Tarantino see this.”

“The photos of feet are not free my Salma”.

“Beautiful feet Salma! Thank you for feeding us foot fans”.

These are some of the messages that can be read.

Started the year 2022 on the beach

Salma continues to be successful and enjoy life. He had the best start to the year anyone could have. He shared a daily photograph of the wonderful place where he was and gave us spectacular landscapes on the edge of the pool, drinking coffee and overlooking a rocky beach.

A lifestyle worthy of a loving, successful, beautiful and highly talented woman who is celebrating 20 million followers.