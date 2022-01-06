Samsung’s S22 series is seen in a new leak

Samsung’s Galaxy S22 series cell phones appear as the most anticipated devices for this year. Fortunately, techies have been able to see some details of this line in a series of leaked images.

Now a video from Unbox Therapy reveals other features of the phones.

The devices listed in the registry are believed to be the S22 Ultra, S22 Plus, and regular S22, although these names may change over time.

The S22 and S22 Plus could have a similar design to the S21, which was introduced last year, with bumps for the camera at the top left. Also, both dummy units appear to have a triple camera setup.

The regular S22 is supposed to feature a more compact 6.1-inch screen, while the S22 Plus would have a 6.55-inch screen. The two devices, meanwhile, would feature a 50 MP main camera along with additional wide-angle and telephoto cameras.

For its part, and according to the different leaks, the S22 Ultra could have a design similar to that of the Galaxy Note, with a square top and bottom and an integrated support for an S Pen stylus.

First Look at Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra / S22 Specs Sheet! 🔥 Introducing SuperClear Lens! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/nyEFGrPtAH & mdash; Zaryab Khan (@xeetechcare) January 5, 2022

The cell phone would have four cameras: a 108 MP primary sensor, a 12 MP ultra-wide, a 10 MP telephoto lens, and a 10 MP periscope.

Here & # 39; s that 45W PD Charger for your new S22 Ultra (EP-T4510) the pic I posted a while back for this was obviously the wrong one. pic.twitter.com/jZw8Gu4Giq & mdash; Roland Quandt (@rquandt) January 5, 2022

Finally, a picture of what could be the fast charger of the S22 Ultra was also published on Twitter. It is a 45W accessory that has a single USB-C charging port.

At the moment it is not known when these new Samsung phones could be announced. It should be remembered that the company presented the S21 series in January last year.

