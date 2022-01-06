Shannon de Lima shows why she is one of the most beautiful women in the world

Shannon de Lima, the former partner of Latin singer Marc Anthony, once again attracted the glances of his more than 2 million followers on the social network Instagram. The Venezuelan model has us used to showing productions of highly played photos and videos where all her beauty stands out, generating a shower of likes.

De Lima became very popular not only for her modeling profession but also for her love relationships. The best-known ex-partner is undoubtedly Marc Anthony who began a relationship with Shannon once he was separated from the Latin / American singer Jennifer Lopez. But another of her ex-boyfriends is the Colombian footballer James Rodriguez that it was an intense love that did not come to a good position.

Source: Instagram Shannon De Lima

Shannon De Lima I take advantage of the waves on the beach to show her sculptural body and be able to reflect and interact with her followers. The photo that he uploads to his Instagram is on a very special day since the Venezuelan model is turning 33 years old. For the most devout Catholics it is a very special number since it represents the age of Jesus of Nazareth.

Source: Instagram Shannon De Lima

The ex of Marc Anthony produced an incredible photo with the waves of the sea behind and a bikini for the heart attack. It is evident that time does not pass for De Lima since not a gram of fat is observed, much less stretch marks and cellulite. This new year will undoubtedly be to exploit the networks.

To such an extent the spirit of Shannon that on his Instagram photo he placed a message of pure gratitude “HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME. Thank you all for your nice messages. Today to celebrate life, family, love, friends and all the beauty that God gives me ”.