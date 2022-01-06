Shannon de Lima shows why she is one of the most beautiful women in the world

Shannon de Lima, the former partner of Latin singer Marc Anthony, once again attracted the glances of his more than 2 million followers on the social network Instagram. The Venezuelan model has us used to showing productions of highly played photos and videos where all her beauty stands out, generating a shower of likes.

De Lima became very popular not only for her modeling profession but also for her love relationships. The best-known ex-partner is undoubtedly Marc Anthony who began a relationship with Shannon once he was separated from the Latin / American singer Jennifer Lopez. But another of her ex-boyfriends is the Colombian footballer James Rodriguez that it was an intense love that did not come to a good position.

