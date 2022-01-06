“She went asleep”: Omar Chaparro confirms the death of a member of his family and impacts Televisa

Mexico City.- The famous Mexican driver and actor Omar chaparro shocked all his followers of social networks and colleagues from Televisa Well, a few hours ago he announced the death of a dear member of your family.

Click here and discover more information about Tribuna Sonora on our Google News page

The star presenter of the now-defunct show Sabadazo He confessed that everyone at home was devastated and mourning for the irreparable loss of your daysi dog, who had more than 13 years next to you.

Through their respective accounts Instagram, Omar and his wife Lucy chaparro explained that it was a bittersweet day for the family as they hoped to celebrate the premiere of the remake of Rebel where your daughter participates Andrea Chaparro, but the death of their puppy left them in shock.

The Chihuahua native said that his other puppy Niko, who was Daisy’s partner for years, was the one who warned them that something bad had happened.

For something they say that dogs are angels without wings … this morning Niko scratched the door of the room to let us know that something was wrong with Daysi, I went downstairs and there he was under an armchair, without moving, he had left, without disturbing no one, it seemed she was asleepI don’t know what hurt me the most, if seeing his motionless body on the ground or seeing the sadness and pain in Niko’s eyes, who had been his partner for more than 13 years, “wrote the actor.

The faithful admirers and fans of Chaparro immediately filled the moving publication with more than 46 thousand Likes and they did not stop writing tokens of affection for both him and his family.

We love you and we will miss you forever dear Daysi “, added the singer.

In addition to the fact that several fellow artists from Televisa What Tatiana, Luz Ramos, Fernanda Castillo, Mauricio Mancera, Odalys Ramírez, among many others, also let him know their support for the actor in these difficult times.

I’m very sorry Omar. ”

Hug you my Omar “.

I accompany them in their pain. ”

I hug you with my soul. ”

Source: TVNotas