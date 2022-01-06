Siiiiuuu! Chapo Sánchez scored a great free kick goal and celebrated as CR7

Editorial Mediotiempo

The Chivas they’re preparing Facing the start of the Clausura 2022 and it seems that the Michel Leaño’s team finally starts working, Well, not only are they having a great preseason, but now until Chapo Sánchez scores goals from a free kick very in the style of Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Flock has faced several matches prior to the start of CL2022 and for now they beat Colima 8-0, Mineros 3-1, 4-0 and 3-3 in a double duel against Necaxa, so it seems that this painting is beginning to excite its fans, more for the virtual return of the Chofis.

El Chapo Sánchez showed off with a great goal

Through a video what was done viral, Chivas shared one of the best moments of your training of this day, well Jesus Sanchez, who is not characterized by having a privileged leg, he brought out his hidden talent a la Cristiano Ronaldo and Ronaldinho marking a real gem.

With Raúl Gudiño on the goal and a barrier in front of him, the Chapo Sánchez didn’t need much distance for score your goal, Well, with a few steps away and an excellent hit, left the goal standing while his shot entered the right post.

In case this great goal it would have been little, the Chapo Sánchez ran for one side of the field and the classic Cristiano Ronaldo jump was launched, where he and whoever recorded the video yelled “Siiiuuuu”, just like the Manchester United player does.

East video it was shared many times and it generated a great impact among the fans, because as said Chivas had a great preseason and the fans are getting excited about them.

Chivas will start the Closing 2022 welcoming Mazatlán the next Sunday, January 9 o’clock 18:00 hrs. A new illusion begins for the Flock.