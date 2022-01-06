Silvia Pinal, consternation, Alejandra Guzmán would be delicate | Reform

It would end up in the hospital! The health of the beloved Mexican singer Alejandra Guzmán has her followers quite concerned, despite the fact that last Tuesday it was revealed that she tested positive, days after her mother Silvia Pinal, but that she was stable.

According to Dael Quiroz from Arguende TV, this would be the second time that Alejandra Guzman Pinal Acquires the virus and that despite the fact that his health was said to be stable, during the early morning this situation would change drastically.

The journalist shared that supposedly at around 03:00 this Wednesday, January 5, the daughter of Silvia Pinal and Enrique Guzmán reportedly presented a crisis at his mother’s house, where she is expected to pass the quarantine and that the doctors would have indicated that the best thing was to transfer her to a hospital.

He added that the problem would be that Alejandra Guzmán refuses to be transferred to a hospital and La Guzmán clings to being treated at her mother’s house out of fear; However, he assured that there would be no other way and that an ambulance would probably arrive at Silvia Pinal’s house at any moment to take the singer to a hospital.

Dael indicated that various media outlets still stand guard on the outskirts of the home of whoever was the producer and host of Woman, Real Life Cases, so the news of the transfer would be known quickly.

Silvia Pinal, consternation, Alejandra Guzmán would be delicate. Photo: Reformation.



Let us remember that Mrs. Pinal returned home almost a week ago, this to celebrate the New Year at home and not alone in a sad hospital and despite this, her relatives indicated that they would have the necessary measures to avoid more infections, but apparently this got out of control in the case of Alejandra Guzman.

Something that also worries the family a lot is the fact that in recent days, the interpreter of La Plaga has been quite close to Apolo, the only male grandson and the youngest of the Guzmán Pinal family, as this would imply a serious risk of contagion.

The family had revealed their concern about the possibility of contagion of the child when the positive for Covid-19 of Doña Silvia Pinal was confirmed; However, the passage of time confirmed that the minor had not acquired the virus, but now the risk would have been his aunt, hopefully again the little Apollo will come out of this situation with flying colors.