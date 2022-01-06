Smartphone: why do modern phones no longer have the headphone jack? | Technology

3.5mm audio input It is about to be erased from the map, and it is that the measure that Motorola invented, and that Apple made fashionable, is already a reality for many high-end smartphones. However, there is more than one reason that has led phone manufacturers to make this decision. Which are? Here we tell you.

As is known, technology is constantly evolving, after a while some features become obsolete in smartphones. After the disappearance of the removable batteries, the start button and the FM Radio, the same will happen with the audio jack which has already been completely removed on premium mobiles.

Why was the audio jack removed?

With the arrival of iPhone 7, Manzana permanently eliminated the headphone jack. Therefore, later other manufacturers such as Samsung also decided to eliminate the audio jack on their premium phones. However, there is more than one reason for this decision by the companies. These are as follows:

Better looking phones

According to the specialized portal Xataka, one of the main reasons for eliminating the headphone jack is in favor of the design and integration of other hardware elements, thanks to the space left by the plug. In addition, many manufacturers save the cost of this connector, while finding a clear justification for not including headphones.

Marketing strategy

The elimination of the headphone port on high-end phones would respond to a marketing strategy to sell the wireless headphones offered by brands such as the Airpods of Manzana and the Galaxy Buds of Samsung.

Not everyone may be a fan of this type of wireless device, because it takes time to charge, the connection can be suddenly interrupted and it is very easy to leave it anywhere. However, they will inevitably be present in all smartphones in the future.

A tougher phone

Manufacturers increasingly focus their efforts on developing devices that can withstand different types of situations, so they have considered that possible weak points should be eliminated. The audio jack It is a sensitive area of ​​the smartphone since water or another type of liquid could enter through that hole that could damage it.

Why do Android phones no longer have internal FM radio?

These days it is rare to see an Android phone with an FM radio. Although there are entry-level devices that have this feature, high-end mobiles from brands such as Samsung and Apple have chosen to remove it completely. What is the reason for this decision of the manufacturers? We will tell you about it in the following note.

In early smartphones, the radio chip was unlocked by default, so users could listen to music and news without spending their phone’s data. Currently, this item is unlocked on most smartphones.

Why should you put your smartphone in ‘airplane mode’ during flights?

Nikita Schmidt, who works as a pilot in a private company, revealed the real causes why passengers have to put their smartphones in airplane mode on a mandatory basis.

“It is likely that you have ever heard a very annoying sound coming from the audio system that occasionally occurs when there is a cell phone nearby. The radio emission from a smartphone can be very strong, up to 8W ”, added the pilot.

According to the publication, if several passengers start to use their smartphones in an inconsiderate way inside the plane, a very annoying noise begins to be heard on the radio that annoys the pilots and air traffic controllers.