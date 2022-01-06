Smartphone: why do modern phones no longer have the headphone jack? | Technology

Admin 15 mins ago Technology Leave a comment 18 Views

3.5mm audio input It is about to be erased from the map, and it is that the measure that Motorola invented, and that Apple made fashionable, is already a reality for many high-end smartphones. However, there is more than one reason that has led phone manufacturers to make this decision. Which are? Here we tell you.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

How to enable two-step authentication in PayPal with Authenticator

It’s very important activate 2FA in PayPal since there can be different cases in which …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved