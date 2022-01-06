Snow is expected for Friday – first snow of the season

For this Friday it is possible that there will be the first real snowfall of the season in the city.

According to weather models, a major storm is not expected, but the current outlook is that it will snow on Friday morning and accumulate between 5 and 10 centimeters (2 and 4 inches).

“The first notable snowfall of the season looks likely on Friday, with at least 2-5 inches of snow in the New York metropolitan area,” the local New York Metro Weather service tweeted.

NYC Snow Meter: Level 2 (↑) First notable snowfall of the season looks likely on Friday, with at least 2-5 “of snow in the NYC Metro. More updates to come this morning! pic.twitter.com/QD0zMXE4it – New York Metro Weather (@nymetrowx) January 6, 2022

That snow will fall for about six hours, which means that snowfall rates could be quite heavy for a few hours during the morning shift.

The National Weather Service will have a winter weather advisory in effect starting at midnight and expiring at noon on Friday.

“The first general snowfall of the season in the Tri-State is likely to occur tonight through the first half of Friday,” the Weather Service said in a message on social media.

“An overall (rainfall) of 3-5 inches is expected, with possible significant disruption to the morning commute,” the post continues.

⚠️The Tri-State’s first widespread snowfall of the season is likely to occur late tonight into the first half of Friday. A general 3-5 “is expected, with significant disruption to tomorrow AM’s commute possible.https: //t.co/i0FYVWlJzv pic.twitter.com/tljsXfPCCd – NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) January 6, 2022

The city has issued a snow alert beginning Thursday at 7 pm The alert remains in effect for at least 24 hours and warns that up to 6 inches of snow could fall.

DSNY has issued a Snow Alert for Thurs., Jan 6 beginning at 7pm. Based on current forecasts, up to 6 inches of snow is possible. Info: https://t.co/EfcOiJ7h1E pic.twitter.com/Y4C8doMnag – NYC Sanitation (@NYCSanitation) January 6, 2022

Low pressures will head south and east of the city on Friday. This is a classic storm track for snow in the city.

The storm is fast moving and not very strong, and that will mean the build-ups will be on the low side.