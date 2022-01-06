Snow is expected for Friday – first snow of the season

Admin 2 hours ago News Leave a comment 26 Views

For this Friday it is possible that there will be the first real snowfall of the season in the city.

According to weather models, a major storm is not expected, but the current outlook is that it will snow on Friday morning and accumulate between 5 and 10 centimeters (2 and 4 inches).

“The first notable snowfall of the season looks likely on Friday, with at least 2-5 inches of snow in the New York metropolitan area,” the local New York Metro Weather service tweeted.

That snow will fall for about six hours, which means that snowfall rates could be quite heavy for a few hours during the morning shift.

The National Weather Service will have a winter weather advisory in effect starting at midnight and expiring at noon on Friday.

“The first general snowfall of the season in the Tri-State is likely to occur tonight through the first half of Friday,” the Weather Service said in a message on social media.

“An overall (rainfall) of 3-5 inches is expected, with possible significant disruption to the morning commute,” the post continues.

The city has issued a snow alert beginning Thursday at 7 pm The alert remains in effect for at least 24 hours and warns that up to 6 inches of snow could fall.

Low pressures will head south and east of the city on Friday. This is a classic storm track for snow in the city.

The storm is fast moving and not very strong, and that will mean the build-ups will be on the low side.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

China.- China Mobile debuts in Shanghai after its expulsion from the New York Stock Exchange

11-29-2016 China Mobile telecom logo. CHINA MOBILE COMPANY ECONOMY POLICY MADRID, 5 (EUROPA PRESS) The …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved