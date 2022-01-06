so you can activate it to work with it

Xiaomi is committed to the use of a device only for work and personal matters. Learn about the Company Mode and how you can activate it.

The Chinese manufacturer Xiaomi has managed to place its devices within a rather complicated market. The excellent value for money of its terminals, makes it highly requested by any user profile, from basic to demanding. And since everything cannot be otherwise, mobile phones are always associated with the world of work and business, as well as personal.

We want you to know what is Xiaomi Company Mode, a functionality that many of their phones have and that allows multiple advantages to those who use this brand’s mobile phones to work. Thanks to it, we can turn our personal phone into a more comprehensive device with functions clearly oriented towards the business world.

What is Xiaomi Business Mode?

Very easy, It is a functionality that phones from MIUI 10 have and that allows you to enable within that device an area dedicated exclusively to your company. Very useful, for example, for those freelancers who do not want to have two devices at the same time. Xiaomi offers this functionality and that, at times, is not well known by the general public.

It can also be used to configure telephones within the personal scope of a company. For example, if a company decides on Xiaomi, you can configure the devices with this system to provide them to your employees and equip them with a series of tools that can increase productivity. This also prevents unauthorized use of the device.

How is the Company Mode activated?

If you want to use the company mode on your Xiaomi devices, you will have to follow some very simple steps, but it requires your attention.

First, go to Settings and then to Additional Adjustments.

You will find the Company Mode, now touch on Activate Company Mode.

Now comes what can be a bit more complicated, link that device with Xiaomi’s servers and tell it that it is a phone that wants to work with Company Mode. We must register with a developer profile at My Enterprise Services. Must fill in the form with the data of our company and send it. Once we have it, we will enter the data provided and wait for the device to sync. Once this step is done, we can now activate the Company Mode on our Xiaomi device.

Some functions of the Company Mode

Effectively, this mode allows a company to use configure the devices the way they want. Once it is provided to us, employees will be able to make proper use of it. They will be able to receive it with the most convenient applications, making it impossible to download others that have nothing to do with work.

In the same way, those people as freelancers or Freelancer who want to use a single device for their personal and work environment, can count on the Xiaomi Company Mode not to use two phones. For example, applications can be duplicated if we want to have our company and personal social networks in different spaces.Gaffes have occurred many times by some community manager by posting comments of a personal nature to company accounts.

You can establish differentiated calendars and have applications that you will not use within your personal profile, only at work. All without having to have everything together in one place. Thanks to this mode, you can increase your productivity and focus more on what you are doing. It also enables you can have different agendas, one for clients and one for friends. These are just some of the functions that Xiaomi Company Mode allows you.

In a world in which teleworking makes more and more sense, this possibility that Xiaomi offers us in this case helps to ensure that workspaces do not mix. A good system to be very clear what belongs in the personal sphere and which should always be different from the workplace. For companies that are committed to offering phones configured in this way, it is an extra peace of mind and knowing that the device will not be misused.

