Solari’s response to the annoyance of America’s fans

America You are about to start your participation in the tournament Closing 2022 of the MX League with his visit to Puebla this Friday night. However, unlike other campaigns, this time he will debut with a certain distance from a sector of his hobby, which has made his disagreement on the current situation of the institution in social networks and with demonstrations in Coapa, in addition to different cities in the United States.

Santiago Solari was questioned regarding the feelings of his followers and was invited to give a message to those fans who do not have confidence in the sports project, but far from addressing them specifically, he mentioned that the analysis of what happened previously they remain for merely nostalgic questions.

“We leave the analyzes of the past for the nostalgic or those who want to review the whole year. We face this year with renewed illusions, we have shown throughout the past year a great capacity to work at the collective level and this year we want to reach that second tournament (Liguilla) at the best possible moment ”, he claimed.

In the same way, he made it clear that they will arrive at the new contest “With great enthusiasm, with renewed energy, wanting to start and enjoy the football that we all like so much, an exciting sport that we hope does not have to stop”, the latter due to the increases in infections by Covid-19 in different computers in recent days.

Finally, Solari referred to the particularity that this year 2022 will have for the world which will be played between November and December and which will cause the local tournament to be played in its two short versions with practically no space between the two, so the club will have to manage very well in this matter.

“There is a World Cup and when you look at the calendar, it is the first time of the year that the World Cup will be played at that time. The tournament is in a long semester and we have to face it as if it were a hitch. Although there are going to be two tournaments with their Liguillas, there are practically four tournaments in eight months and everything we do at the work level is important, the work of the club at the institutional level is important because there will be no rest between one tournament and the next, everything will be very compressed “, he sentenced.