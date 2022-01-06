Sony shows off its second electric car model at CES in Las Vegas

The Sony Vision 02 presented in Las Vegas, together with the announcement of the creation of Sony Mobility Inc, an exclusive division designed to develop mobility

The setting for CES 2022 in Las Vegas was perfect. The electronics giant Sony announced that from the month of March of this year, the activity of the Sony Mobity Inc division will begin. ., a company created specifically for develop cars of the Japanese brand.

It is not a new idea, quite the opposite. Sony had presented a couple of years ago a first car with the idea of ​​making it work as a concept on which to apply developments technological for the industry. That first car, the Sony Concept S, it was a saloon full of gadgets, especially designed for autonomous mobility, which the company began to show with the initial purpose of being a system provider for other brands in the industry. That car, although it is still doing intense tests on roads and cities in Europe, it’s just a prototype that it will never go into production.

Two years ago, the Sony Vision S was the first prototype of the Japanese brand, presented as a showcase of technology applied to the cars of the future

However, now the picture has changed. The creation of Sony Mobility is not solely motivated to build your own electric cars only, but for continue those technology developments to apply to mobility, even outside the cars manufactured under the same brand.

The Vision 02 has the dimensions of an SUV, with a considerable wheelbase, which will allow it to house a larger battery

But the decision to commission Magna Styer in Austria to manufacture a second model, change the scenery. Y officially present it at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, is the confirmation of a much more affirmed decision of enter the automotive industry.

The versatility of having seven seats is one of the virtues of the SUV presented by Sony in Las Vegas

The Sony Vision 02 is a seven-seater SUV, with a fairly conventional design of its shape, without appealing to more futuristic or disruptive lines as is usually seen for this type of vehicles of the future. Measures 4.90 meters long, 1.93 m wide and 1.65 m high, but highlights its 3.03 meter wheelbase, making the most of the possibilities offered by the electric car scheme. Its weight is 2,480 kg, absolutely competitive with plug-in cars in that segment.

It is powered by two electric motors, one on each axis, that added together reach the power of 400 kW or its equivalent, 540 hp. Precisely by having two engines, the Vision 02, has all-wheel drive.

An interior full of technology, how could it be otherwise in a car manufactured by Sony

Yes OK there is no date referred to an eventual beginning of the Vision 02 production as a series car, Sony explains who created the new division Sony Mobility Inc. “In order to accelerate and launch new proposals that further evolve the mobility experience, and explore the entry into the electric vehicle market.”

Sony Vision 02 unveiling at CES 2022 in Las Vegas

Sony also went ahead to explain that “The new company will aim to make the best use of artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics technologies, help realize a world in which everyone can live in harmony with robots on a daily basis, fill people with excitement and contribute to society. With the Vision-S, which contributes to the evolution of mobility, together with the autonomous entertainment robot aibo, and the Airpeak drone, Sony will seek to continue creating new value in various fields. “

