South Korean actress and model Kim Mi-soo dies at 29

(CNN) – Kim Mi-soo, a South Korean actress who appeared on the Disney + series “Snowdrop” and Netflix’s “Hellbound,” died at the age of 29.

The death of the model and young television star was announced in a statement from her agency, Landscape Entertainment, sent to various media outlets on Wednesday.

“We have extremely heartbreaking and sad news to share. Actress Kim Mi-soo left us suddenly on January 5,” the statement read.

The agency has called on people to refrain from spreading rumors and speculative reports. No cause of death was reported.

“Those in distress are extremely heartbroken by this sudden and painful news. We sincerely ask that we refrain from sharing rumors or speculative reports, so that the shocked and saddened family may reverently commemorate the late actress.”

“The funeral will be held in private in accordance with the family’s will. We hope you pray that she may rest in peace, and once again, we send our condolences on Kim’s latest trip.”

Kim Mi-soo’s death comes just weeks after “Snowdrop,” a political drama set in the midst of the 1987 democracy movement in South Korea, premiered on Disney +.

On the show, Kim Mi-soo, whose name is also spelled as Kim Misu, had a supporting role as student activist Yeo Jungmin.

In the apocalyptic Netflix series “Hellbound,” Kim played Deacon Young-In, one of the members of the New Truth Society sect.

