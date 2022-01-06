Spain will not send representation to Ortega’s inauguration

The Government of Spain led by President Pedro Sánchez, will not send any representation to the inauguration of the Nicaraguan president, Daniel Ortega, who will assume a fourth consecutive term of five years, this next January 10 in Managua, in the midst of international isolation. as confirmed by diplomatic sources to the Europa Press agency.

In the same way, the Diplomatic Information Office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Spain confirmed to the digital medium Despacho 505 that “we inform (the Government) that there will be no Spanish presence at this event.”

Since June 2021, the diplomatic tension between the government of Daniel Ortega and the Government of Spain originated, caused by the demand of the Administration in charge of President Sánchez to the Ortega regime, for the arrest of the presidential candidates for the November elections recent and other opposition leaders, for whom he demands freedom.

On August 11, 2021, the Spanish Government through the new Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation, José Manuel Albares, called his ambassador in Managua, María del Mar Fernández Palacios, for consultations, in response to the statement he published the Ortega regime that Tuesday, accusing Spain of “Meddling, interference and intervention”, in internal affairs of Nicaragua.

After the result of the controversial elections, Spain was one of the first countries to speak out and they described the celebration as a “mockery” of the Nicaraguan people. In the statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Spanish government took it for granted that it “considers these elections a mockery and denounces that their holding does not reflect the genuine will of the Nicaraguan people, whom Daniel Ortega has deprived of the free and full exercise of their rights to suffrage”.

Contrary to the verbal attacks by the regime on the Spanish government, that country is one of the main donors of anticovid vaccines for Nicaragua.

More than 300 guests, according to Murillo

The designated vice president of Nicaragua, Rosario Murillo reported this Wednesday, January 5, that they are “preparing for the swearing-in of the president people throughout the country,” and added that more than 300 guests will participate in the inauguration of Ortega, without specifying details.

“We have visitors coming to us from everywhere. We have brothers who have been electoral companions and now they accompany us in the swearing-in of the presiding people. More than 300 brothers from different countries ”, indicated Murillo.

Therefore, the more than 200 “electoral companions” from 27 countries who were present in the controversial elections and who have ideological affinity with the Sandinista National Liberation Front are confirmed to attend.

Murillo added that they hope that as a result of the covid-19 pandemic and the advancement of the new omicron variant, the flights in which the invited delegations come will not be canceled, however he said that “we are sure that they are looking for how to be around here, We do not have the slightest doubt, accompanying the victories ».

The Supreme Electoral Council (CSE) – dominated by magistrates related to the regime – assigned 75.87 percent of the votes to Ortega and his wife and co-governor Rosario Murillo, as a result of the questioned elections held on Sunday, November 7, according to the report. final read on November 10 by the president of this institution, Judge Brenda Rocha.

The third reelection of Ortega for a fourth consecutive term of five years, provoked the reaction of the international community when considering that the elections were “illegitimate” and marked by the imprisonment of seven presidential candidates, the cancellation of the legal status of three opposition parties and the lack of international observation.