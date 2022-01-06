Starlink officially arrives in Spain

Starlink, the division of Spacex to give satellite internet to anyone in the world, you just need to use a medium-sized antenna, it is finally available in Spain. Reservists have received an email notifying of the possibility of purchasing the necessary equipment to use the service.

According to an email —received those people who paid 99 euros to make the reservation of the antenna of Starlink– Connections can be obtained at a speed of between 100 and 200 megabytes per second within Spanish territory. They also remember that brief periods of interruption can be experienced.

Not all areas of Spain have service yet. In fact, Starlink warns that they offer it in a limited way, for now. In the event that the geographical area within the country does not yet have a connection, you have to wait or make a reservation.

Those who made the deposit 99 euros To reserve the antenna + router, and who are in areas of Spain that already have service, they will receive an email with the link to make the purchase. This explains how to complete the order and receive the necessary equipment to use the Starlink internet.

How Starlink works

Starlink is a constellation of low-orbiting satellites operated by Spacex that provide fast internet connection anywhere in the world. Unlike traditional access providers, no pre-wiring is required in the area.

There are currently about 1700 satellites orbiting the globe. These in turn communicate with transmitters on the ground from which they obtain the internet connection that is offered to users of the service.

Customers receive a medium-sized antenna that is connected to a router that distributes the internet received from the satellites through Wi-Fi. The equipment needed to use Starlink it has a price of 500 dollars / euros and the service has a monthly payment of $ 100 a month.

The beta of Starlink is currently available in more than 20 countries where Spacex has received permits to operate as an internet provider. A requirement to be able to sell the antenna and the router necessary to connect to the satellite network.

The real goal of Spacex is to offer internet in areas where the infrastructure does not offer quality and high-speed connections, as is often the case in rural or remote communities. They also intend, over time, to compete with higher speed internet providers in urban areas and large cities. The goal is for the service proceeds to be used to fund the company’s first Mars mission.