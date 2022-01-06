Starlink officially arrives in Spain

Admin 2 hours ago Technology Leave a comment 63 Views

Starlink, the division of Spacex to give satellite internet to anyone in the world, you just need to use a medium-sized antenna, it is finally available in Spain. Reservists have received an email notifying of the possibility of purchasing the necessary equipment to use the service.

According to an email —received those people who paid 99 euros to make the reservation of the antenna of Starlink– Connections can be obtained at a speed of between 100 and 200 megabytes per second within Spanish territory. They also remember that brief periods of interruption can be experienced.

Not all areas of Spain have service yet. In fact, Starlink warns that they offer it in a limited way, for now. In the event that the geographical area within the country does not yet have a connection, you have to wait or make a reservation.

Those who made the deposit 99 euros To reserve the antenna + router, and who are in areas of Spain that already have service, they will receive an email with the link to make the purchase. This explains how to complete the order and receive the necessary equipment to use the Starlink internet.

Starlink is a constellation of low-orbiting satellites operated by Spacex that provide fast internet connection anywhere in the world. Unlike traditional access providers, no pre-wiring is required in the area.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Shiba Inu on the floor and the experts get wet: opportunity or is it a waste of money? | Technology

After the spectacular rise that this cryptocurrency experienced at the beginning of 2021, there are …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved