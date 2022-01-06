Student Loan Scams on the Rise, Here’s How You Can Avoid Them | Univision 41 New York WXTV

NEW YORK – The same move that has allowed millions of students to obtain financial relief on their student loans has opened the way for many astute scammers.
If you receive a call, text, email, or social media message from someone asking about your federal student loan, follow these precautions.
Never pay an upfront fee
It is illegal for companies to charge you before helping you. If you pay upfront to reduce or get rid of your student debt, you may not get any help or you may not get your money back.
Be careful, there is nothing that a company can do for you that you cannot do for free. And above all, remember: you should never pay to get help from the Department of Education.
Never share your Federal Student Aid IDs
This is common sense: you should never share your Social Security number or other personal information with anyone.
Scammers posing as student loan servicers can use this information to log into your account, change your contact information, and even direct your payments to their own accounts. Instead of sharing your FSA ID, call or contact your administrator.
Don’t sign up for a quick loan forgiveness
Many scammers deceive their victims with promises to get rid of their loans, even before they know the details of their situation. Sometimes they promise a loan forgiveness program, which most people don’t qualify for. In some cases, they might even say they will eliminate with their loans. But as the motto says:
“If it appears to be too good to be true, it is more than likely a scam.”
Beware: scammers use fake stamps and logos to attract people. They promise special access to repayment plans, new federal loan consolidations, or loan forgiveness programs.
If you have federal loans, the only reliable resource for managing your payments is by dealing directly with the Department of Education.
