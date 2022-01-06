“Suelta la Sopa” said goodbye to the Telemundo screen, after eight years on the air

After eight years dedicated to highlighting the best and worst of the Latin entertainment industry, the show “Tell me what you know” from Telemundo, said goodbye to the screen on December 31

At the beginning of the last program of the year, and of Carlos Mesber’s production, the presenter Jorge Bernal gave a few words to say goodbye to the public.

“Gentlemen, welcome to ‘Suelta la Sopa’, we are only hours away from ending this year 2021 and with it, we also close what many of us call a cycle, a cycle that we began here in this house 8 years ago. Today, we are going to remember together, you and us here, great moments that forever marked the world of entertainment “, he began.

“We say it with great honor, gentlemen. And also, that they marked the history of ‘Suelta la Sopa’ and the world of the entertainment industry. I beg you to please join us on this journey, we are going to have a great time today, “he continued.

In recent weeks, the program had made a recap of interviews, exclusives and most remembered news that they presented during these eight years where conductors such as Jorge Bernal, Luis Alfonso Borrego, Juan Manuel Cortes, Orlando Segura, Vanessa claudio, Aylin Mujica, Carolina sandoval, Andrea Escalona placeholder image Y Carla gomez they passed in front of their cameras.

Finally, the husband of the “stylist” Karla Birbraghe He dismissed the last program saying: “Gentlemen, today is program 2,117 if I am not mistaken, it has been a fairly long trajectory, they have been unforgettable moments for many here and also bittersweet moments but the truth is that we have done it together here. I want to read you a little saying that says: ‘looking at the past for a moment, it serves to reflect the sight, to rebuild it and make it more apt to look forward.

However, almost a week after the space cameras were turned off, more than four million followers remain on his Instagram, which continues to produce content.

At the moment it is unknown if the show will find a way to get back on the air.