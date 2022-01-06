‘Suelta La Sopa’ went off the air, what did Telemundo put in its place?

Big changes in Telemundo to start the year and one of the programs that did not see the light in 2022 was “Tell me what you know“. The gossip show that competed with Univision’s “El Gordo y La Flaca” ceased to exist after the Latin network failed to renew the contract to continue producing the program.

And is that “Suelta la Sopa” was not a program produced by Telemundo, but by High Hill Entertainment that produced the show for 8 years. Following a parade of conductors through time, the show expired at the end of 2021.

“At the end of this year, ‘Suelta la Sopa’ will be reaching the end of its cycle on Telemundo“The network said in a statement in October 2021.” During its eight years on the channel, Suelta la Sopa filled an important role in our afternoon programming, offering our audience the latest in entertainment and celebrity news. We thank all the talent and the production team for their dedication and commitment in making Suelta la Sopa a representative program of the afternoons on Telemundo ”.

Although the program’s Instagram account is still active until now despite not having a screen on Telemundo, the show has already left the channel’s programming. The public that used to see the hottest gossip at 3 pm/2c, have run out of “Suelta la Sopa”. In its place has been “En Casa con Telemundo”, the magazine program that lead Ana Jurka Y Carlos Adyan.

Starting this week, “En Casa con Telemundo” has been extended with an extra hour to cover the time left by “Suelta la Sopa.”

Ana Jurka and Carlos Adyan are the hosts of ‘En Casa con Telemundo’. / Photo: Telemundo

Keep reading

• ‘Suelta la Sopa’: Jorge Bernal reacted with hints after the cancellation of the show

• They say that the cancellation of Suelta La Sopa is karma because of how they treated Carolina Sandoval

• Confirmed: Cancel ‘Suelta La Sopa’