Summary of the game Alcoyano vs Real Madrid (1-3). GOALS

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 05.01.2022 17:01:20





It was just a scare and the ghosts of the past did not appear, thus, the Real Madrid is in the Eighths End of the Copa del Rey by beating Alcoyano 3-1.

The The same rival that eliminated them last year gave him a scare to the Meringues, but in the end they recovered and they were left with the triumph in mourning corresponding to the Sixteenth Final of the Iberian competition.

A year ago Alcoyano did it, by 2-1, in this 2022 it reached him to tie the leader of LaLiga, who with several absences needed 2 minutes to recover and increase the advantage on the scoreboard.

The match had several plays in the areas and it was until minute 39 when Éder Militao made it 1-0 for Real Madrid, by sending a good header into the area on a corner kick to the back of the net.

Already in the second half, the Alcoyano tied when Daniel vega put the 1-1 at 65 ‘. The element of the premises received a long ball, trimmed within the area and he released the left hand and match the cartons.

It happened like that a year ago, but last time there was a tie on the scoreboard and the Alcoyano won in times extras, not now, the goal moved the Real that at 76 ‘he regained the advantage when Marco Asensio he scored on a shot that deflected Alcoyano’s rear, after a series of passes that ended in Eden Hazard.

To the 78 ‘, Isco made the final 3-1. It was a rebound inside the area that fell, and he beat José Juan, with whom he collided to put final figures.

A) Yes, the Merengues are alive in the Copa del Rey and in LaLiga, which brings forward a great 2022 for Real Madrid fans.