Tesla will present an exclusive cell phone to use on Mars

The smartphone that Tesla is working on named Pi. (photo: baenegocios)

Elon musk intends to enter the cell phone market and make its mark on the history of the technology with the launch in late 2022 of the first mobile phone from the company, called the Tesla Model “Pi.”

The CEO, who was voted by Time magazine as the most important person of 2021, promises that it can be used in space.

Ambitious project with a clear goal

This is a project that aims to end the dominance of smartphones from Manzana in the global market. That is why they estimate that the “Pi” can cost three times less than iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Tesla smartphone called Pi. (photo: PasionMovil)

What would the first Tesla smartphone look like

Although there is still no official statement from the company about the smartphone, A video has been made with computerized images of the possible design of the device.

This video began to spread through the networks, which generated all kinds of speculation.

From what is presented, the phone will have the features of a premium phone. The person who has a Tesla Pi will always be connected to the satellite internet network Starlink and I could use my mobile even on Mars .

In addition, it will have a carrying case which will allow the device to recharge the battery using sunlight and with the fastest processor ever.

Similarly, the smartphone will perform some basic car functions through a pre-installed app, like setting or removing the car key, controlling media playback, or making calls from a Tesla.

Tesla car. (photo: Autocosmos)

Another feature of it, and taking advantage of the advances in artificial intelligence, the Tesla will be able to take pictures of the night sky and larger celestial bodies. An additional fact is that the phone will offer mining of cryptocurrencies, an issue Musk has addressed in recent remarks.

Information reveals that Elon Musk’s smartphone will have the following specifications:

– Main chamber of 108 megapixels.

– Screen of 6.5 inches with 4K resolution.

– processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

– 2 TB storage

Pi, the smartphone project Tesla is working on. (photo: Stonks Tutors)

Elon Musk also develops a robot that could have its own personality like the ones in Star Wars.

The billionaire owner of Tesla recently provided information on Tesla Bot, an automated robot that is under development by his company and that according to Elon Musk could become more than a machine to do useful tasks, evolving into an android capable of developing its own personality.

“I think the possibilities are endless”, Musk said in August when he discussed the future of this idea he is developing. “It is not exactly in Tesla’s primary mission directive to accelerate the expansion of renewable energy, but making a humanoid robot capable of interacting with the environment and helping in a variety of ways is very important to the world.” .

08-20-2021 Tesla Bot .. The vehicle manufacturer Tesla has announced that it is working on the creation of a humanoid robot, provisionally known as the Tesla Bot, in which it will use some of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies of its cars such as the autopilot. TESLA RESEARCH AND TECHNOLOGY POLICY



In a later interview with Lex Fridman, the CEO of Tesla, he discussed how the company’s robot, which looks like something out of a science fiction movie, has the ability to become a human partner in the interview.

This is a bold statement from the business mogul, who has previously questioned the notion that artificial intelligence (AI) it is necessary to improve technology.

